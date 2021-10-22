Halloween events in Fremont and the surrounding area

Area organizations and businesses are gearing up to give out plenty of treats.

Here's a round-up of area Halloween events to help you plan:

Izaak Walton Trunk or Treat

Fremont’s Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a trunk or treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The event will include hayrack rides, trunk or treating, and fun for the kids.

Scary maze nights

If you don’t mind being a little scared, Camp Fontantelle will be hosting its annual scary maze nights from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.

Depending on how brave you are, the short maze will just be dark while the long maze will have live scaring.

A family-friendly “scary” movie will be shown at the barn. Pedal carts, laser tag, the zipline (extra cost) and a full concession stand also will be available.

Hy-Vee Trick or Treat

Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at Hy-Vee in Fremont from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 and 24.

Siffring Landscaping Trunk or Treat

Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center near Arlington will be hosting its first ever trunk or treat from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best decorated trunk.

Anyone interested in decorating a trunk for the event can register using a form on Siffring’s Facebook page.

Halloween Bash

Uniquely Yours Stability Support will be the benefactor of the Halloween Bash set for 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Rox Dance & Night Club, 343 N. Main St., in Fremont.

The entry fee is $10. There will be cash bar.

Paws & Pumpkins

All two- and four-legged creatures are welcome to attend Paws & Pumpkins from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., in Fremont.

The family event will include a costume contest, cake walk ($1), raffle for a Halloween wreath, Dodge County Sheriff cruiser on display and a Fremont Rural Fire Department fire truck on display.

Search for Treats

Camp Fontanelle will be having its Search for Treats from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the camp’s corn maze. The maze is open from 1-6 p.m.

You can bring a new toy ($5 value) for free admission. The toys will benefit the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots.

Regular admission is $8 for ages 3-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

FBLA Trunk or Treat

The Cedar Bluffs FBLA chapter will be having its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.

New this year will be a pumpkin carving contest. Participants must drop off their pre-carved pumpkins by 2:30 p.m. to be judged.

There will be prizes for the best painted, scariest and funniest carved pumpkins. The contest is sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

Trick or Treat event

NorthStar Services at 1033 E. 23rd St., Suite 7, in Fremont will be hosting a trick or treat event from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Trunk ‘N Treat

Midland University, Fremont Family YMCA and Sinai Lutheran Church will be partnering for their Trunk N’ Treat family-friendly event from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center parking lot.

Everyone is welcome to decorate your vehicle and participate in the Trunk ‘N Treat. A $25 prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle.

Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes at 850 E. Eighth St. Parking will be available at the Anderson parking lot.

For more information, call Kylie at 402-721-6952.

Battle of the Badges

The Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be squaring off in the Battle of the Badges Candy Grab from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

This is a drive-thru trick or treat event.

Vehicles are encouraged to start at Eighth Street and Park Avenue, traveling south past the Fremont Police Department and continuing on Park Avenue until turning right on Fourth Street to enter the sheriff’s office’s spooky alley which will be located between the sheriff’s office and the Dodge County Courthouse.

Trunk or Treat

Twin Rivers YMCA will be having its Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Valley City Park. This is a free event for the community.

Anyone who wants to participate by decorating a trunk and handing out treats can stop in at Twin Rivers YMCA or visit their Facebook page to fill out an online form.

Trunk or Treat

Hooper Care Center will be hosting a trunk or treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Everyone is invited to have some outdoor fun with the care center’s residents.

While visitors may not be able to be inside, the residents would love to see all of the young ghosts and goblins.

Halloween Story Walk

Keene Memorial Library at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont will be hosting a Halloween Story Walk from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

As you stroll through the library, you will be reading a page from a picture book. Once you complete the trail, you will have completed the story.

Everyone who completes the walk will get a prize. Costumes are encouraged.

Boo in Wahoo

The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and Saunders Medical Center will be sponsoring Boo in Wahoo from 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Admission is free to this walk-thru trick or treat event. Every child will receive a snack bag from the Saunders Medical Foundation (one per child).

Over 40 partners from the community will be participating in the one-stop trick or treat event.

Trunk or Treat

Lifegate Church’s Fremont campus will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot at 2407 N. Colorado Ave.

This is a free event for families to see decorated car trunks and receive a treat.

FCCLA Trunk or Treat

The Fremont High School FCCLA chapter will be presenting its first Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the FHS tennis courts at 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

The free event will feature costume contests, a trunk or treat car contest, face painting, games and food.

A Halloween story time will be presented by Keene Memorial Library.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will be having a booth with information about the Safe Kids Campaign and Child Passenger Safety.

Boo-Tacular Business Bash

Fremont Mall will be hosting a Boo-Tacular Business Bash from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event will include trick-or-treating, games, photos and more.

Business have the opportunity to be a part of this event for free by bringing candy, games or crafts for the children to enjoy. For more information, email Felicia Pursche at fpursche@dp-mgmt.com.

Jeep Trunk or Treat

Fremont area Jeep owners will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat Meet and Great from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the former Earl May building, 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., in Fremont.

All models of Jeeps are welcome. Bring your Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids. Everyone is welcome.

Halloween Party

A Halloween Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, in the upstairs ballroom at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Costumes are encouraged.

A steak dinner will be served from 5:30-8 p.m. A dance – for adults only – will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight. Music will be provided by Brad Scott.

The cost of $12.99 (plus tax) includes the dance. Admission for the dance only is $3 per person.

Malmo Pumpkins

A large display of carved, lit up pumpkins can be viewed from dark until 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31 in Malmo.

The display is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue in Malmo.

Halloween Family Fun Day

Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing at 2246 N. Broad St. in Fremont will host a Halloween Family Fun Day from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

The event will include free candy, photo booth fun and raffles to win prizes.

Fall Festival

Fremont Alliance Church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. will be having its annual Fall Festival from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The theme is “Trekking for Treats.”

Juggler David Cain, who has been seen on the “Today Show” will be at the festival. Cain will be performing at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The festival also will feature free food, games and candy, along with inflatables.

Trunk or Treat

The Nickerson Fire Department will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the fire station, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.

The event will feature hayrack rides, S’mores, crafts and popcorn.

Halloween Shenanigans

Scribner’s Halloween Shenanigans event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in downtown Scribner.

The event is presented by the Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Halloween party

The Mead Fire & Rescue Department will be having its annual Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 31, in the Mead Community Building.

The party begins at 5:30 p.m. with hot dogs and hot chocolate. Costume judging for all ages will follow.

A trunk or treat will take place in the north parking lot. Everyone is welcome to decorate a vehicle trunk and hand out candy.

Participants should arrive at 4:45 p.m. to set up and the festivities will begin at 5:15 p.m.

