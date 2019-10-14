MainStreet of Fremont will present its annual Halloween Hysteria on Thursday in downtown Fremont.
Children are invited to trick or treat at participating businesses downtown.
The children’s costume contest will be at the May Brothers Building at Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Judging will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the following categories: Infant to 1 year, 2-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-10 years, and family. First place will be awarded to one boy and one girl in each age group.
Face painting and Halloween story time will be provided by the Fremont Area Art Association and Keene Memorial Library at Gallery 92 West.
Don Peterson & Associates will present a Haunted “Walk” Through. Guests are asked to use the Sixth Street entrance and exit through at Park Avenue (rental department entrance). There will be candy and thrills for all.
First National Bank Fremont will present its Haunted Bank for Kids at Sixth and Main streets.
All Halloween Hysteria activities are free.