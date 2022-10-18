Halloween Hysteria, Spooky Alley set for Thursday in downtown Fremont

MainStreet of Fremont’s annual Halloween Hysteria and Dodge County's Spooky Alley will both take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in downtown Fremont.

Kids are invited to trick or treat at participating downtown businesses.

Don Peterson & Associates will be hosting a haunted house at its office on the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

Gallery 92 West and Keene Memorial Library will be offering face painting with Halloween songs and storytime at the Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St.

Dodge County will be hosting its Spooky Alley in conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Halloween Hysteria this year.

This walk-through trick or treat event will take place at the Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave. Dodge County offices will be participating in addition to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

All Halloween Hysteria activities are free.