It’s that time of the year for candy, pumpkins, ghosts, goblins and plenty of costumed-characters.
Numerous events are planned in the area leading up to Halloween and on Halloween night.
Following is a roundup of those events:
Halloween HysteriaMainStreet of Fremont’s annual Halloween Hysteria is Thursday, Oct. 17, in downtown Fremont.
Children are invited to trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. at participating downtown businesses.
First National Bank Fremont will be hosting its 19th Annual Haunted Bank while Don Peterson & Associates will present a Haunted “Walk” Through.
Judging for the children’s costume contest, presented by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the May Brothers Building, corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. The categories are: Infant to 1 year, 2-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-10 years and family.
Face painting with a Halloween story time, presented by the Fremont Area Art Association and Keene Memorial Library, will take place at Gallery 92 West.
Grace Church, 109 E. Sixth St., will be hosting the Fremont Pumpkin Derby at 5 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Rules and regulations are available at www.facebook.com/gracechurchpcafremontne.
Scary Corn MazeIf you don’t mind being scared, you may want to try navigating your way through Camp Fontanelle’s Scary Corn Maze.
The scary corn maze will be open from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, 19 and 25.
Participants should bring a flashlight and extra batteries. The scary maze may not be appropriate for smaller children or those easily scared. There also will be a short maze with no spooks.
Admission is $8 for ages 12 and over and $6 for ages 3-11.
Deadly Hollows
Haunted CemeteryVisitors are invited to trick-or-treat the witch and have some fun with the goblins and creatures at Deadly Hollows Haunted Cemetery, 351 S. Garfield St., in Fremont.
The haunted cemetery will be open from 7:15-10 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26 and 31. The closing time is subject to change.
Admission is one non-perishable canned food item or unwrapped toy. All donations will go to Low Income Ministry.
Search for TreatsCamp Fontanelle will host its annual Search for Treats from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.
With a paid entrance, guests can walk through the maze trying to find people who are in the maze handing out treats.
You can get in free by donating a new toy with a value of $5 or more on those two days. Donations will be given to Toys for Tots or to help support Christmas Camp.
Halloween Paw-tyThe Dodge County Humane Society at 787 S. Luther Road in Fremont will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween Paw-ty from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20.
The event will include a costume contest, coloring, face painting, games and prizes.
Everyone is invited to bring their family and pets and spend a spooky Sunday with the animals of DCHS.
Pumpkin
decorating contestKids and adults are invited to decorate a pumpkin like their favorite book character for Keene Memorial Library’s book character pumpkin decorating contest.
Participants may use paint, markers, glue, fabric, paper or other craft or household items (no carved pumpkins). Contestants need to bring their decorated pumpkins and completed entry form to the library between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.
Voting will be open to the public from Oct. 26-30. Winners will be announced Oct. 31. Entry forms are available at the library or by checking the library’s Facebook page.
Halloween party
and paradeKids are encouraged to dress up in their costumes and take part in a Halloween party and parade from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Fremont Family YMCA.
Trick-or-treating of the YMCA offices will begin at 10 a.m. There also will be cookie decorating.
All kids attending are asked to bring six treats to share with others.
Trunk ‘N Treat
& All Halls-O-WeenMidland University, Fremont Family YMCA and Sinai Lutheran Church are again teaming up to sponsor Trunk ‘N Treat & All Halls-O-Ween.
The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Midland University. Parking will be available at Midland’s Wikert Event Center.
Kids are invited to trick-or-treat in the Midland University residence dorms and at the decorated truck ‘n treat vehicles parked on Logan Street, which is closed to through traffic.
Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes and a picture background so you can take pictures of your little goblins.
Halloween SpooktacularParkview Center and Park Place Plaza will present its annual Halloween Spooktacular from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at 1900 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.
Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses which will have a ghost in their window to show their support.
Kids should wear their best Halloween costume to have their name put in a drawing for a prize. There also will be a bounce house, games and more.
Trunk or TreatIzaak Walton’s Fremont Chapter is planning a trunk or treat event from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at 2560 W. Military Ave.
Visitors are invited to hayrack ride around the lake and trunk or treat down the line.
Halloween PartyFremont’s Hy-Vee Food Store will be hosting a kids Halloween party from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 26.
Halloween-themed activities will be available for kids of all ages. Activities will include coloring, cookie decorating and mini pumpkin decorating.
Free Halloween bags will be given out while supplies last.
Haunted LibraryKeene Memorial Library and Friends of Keene Memorial Library will be hosting a haunted library from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Guests are invited to enjoy a haunted, library-themed maze, a tween escape room or a craft/food time for the little ones. Costumes are encouraged.
Trunk or TreatThe Cedar Bluffs Public Schools’ FBLA chapter will be sponsoring a trunk or treat event from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.
FBLA will provide goodie bags for all children who attend. Hot dogs will be served by the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.
If you are interested in hosting a trunk, email kate.chrisman@cbwildcats.org or call 402-628-2080.
Trunk or TreatThe Phil Sheridan Knights of Columbus Council 1497 and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School will be sponsoring a trunk or treat event from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, in Fremont.
Bergan elementary teachers will decorate the hallways of the school and the Knights of Columbus along with high school students will set up their decorated cars in the parking lot.
The entire community is welcome to attend.
Trunk or TreatFremont Job’s Daughters will be presenting a trunk or treat event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Masonic Center parking lot, 350 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.
There will be food, games and treats. Costumes are welcome at this family friendly event.
Trunk or TreatFremont Presbyterian Church will be hosting a trunk or treat from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at 520 W. Linden Ave.
Decorated vehicles will line Linden Avenue next to the church. There also will be games.
Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served while they last.
Halloween BashStoneBridge Christian Church in Fremont will be sponsoring the Fremont Halloween Bash from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1041 N. Nye Ave.
Everyone is invited to stop in for free candy, caramel apples, hot cocoa and cider.
Trunk or TreatDiers Ford will be hosting a trunk or treat event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2445 N. Broad St. in Fremont.
There will be free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks for kids in costume.
Fall FestivalFremont Alliance Church’s annual Fall Festival will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.
Everyone is invited to dress in costume for the festival, which includes candy, a hot dog dinner, indoor and outdoor games, bouncy houses and prizes.
Kids can enter to win either a boy’s bike or a girl’s bike. There is no cost to attend or enter.
Hallelujah FestivalA Hallelujah Festival is planned from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Full Life Church’s north parking lot. The church is located at 2380 Seaton Ave. in Fremont.
Visitors are invited to walk through the line-up of decorated trunks and fill their bag with candy, and hang out on the hay bales while enjoying a hot dog and s’mores.
There also will be games and activities for all ages. Everyone is welcome to the free community event.