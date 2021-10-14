Here's a round-up of family-friendly Halloween events in Fremont and the surround area

Treats, costume contests, decorated trunks, games and some spooky fun will not be in short supply this Halloween season.

A plethora of Halloween events are planned in the area. While they offer lots of different fun activities, they all seem to have one thing in common: Lots of candy for little ghosts and goblins.

So get out your calendar and start planning with this round-up of Halloween events taking place in Fremont and the surround area:

Halloween Hysteria

MainStreet of Fremont’s annual Halloween Hysteria will kick off the Halloween season. This year’s event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in downtown Fremont.

Many downtown businesses will be handing out candy.

First National Bank will be hosting a children’s costume contest on the northeast corner of Sixth and Main streets. Don Peterson & Associates, located at Sixth Street and Park Avenue, is planning a haunted house complete with many decorations, scary things and fog machines. It is not intended for little kids.

The Fremont Area Art Association at 92 W. Sixth St. will be offering face painting, tatted spiders and treats. FAAA also is partnering with Keene Memorial Library to provide storytime and songs.

Campsite decorating

Everyone is invited to get into the Halloween spirit with family-friendly activities on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites in a Halloween theme. Then, from 5-7 p.m., children may trick-or-treat in the campground while the decoration judging takes place.

For more information, call the park at 402-727-2922.

Pumpkin contest

Keene Memorial Library in Fremont will soon be accepting entries for its 4th Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest.

To participate, decorate a pumpkin as your favorite book character using paint, markers, glue, fabric, paper or other craft or household items. Pumpkins should not be carved or punctured since they will be on display in the library.

Participants can bring their finished pumpkin and completed entry form to the library from Oct. 20-22. All entries must be received no later than 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22.

Pumpkins will be arranged into four age categories: Kids (7 and under), Tweens (8-12), Teens (13-18) and Adults (19+). Voting will be open to the public Oct. 23-28.

Library staff encourage everyone to browse the various pumpkin characters and vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 29, and the top pick in each age category will receive a special prize.

For more information, contact Keri Taylor at the library, keri.taylor@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694.

Izaak Walton Trunk or Treat

Fremont’s Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a trunk or treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The event will include hayrack rides, trunk or treating, and fun for the kids.

Scary maze nights

If you don’t mind being a little scared, Camp Fontantelle will be hosting its annual scary maze nights from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.

Depending on how brave you are, the short maze will just be dark while the long maze will have live scaring.

A family-friendly “scary” movie will be shown at the barn. Pedal carts, laser tag, the zipline (extra cost) and a full concession stand also will be available.

Siffring Landscaping Trunk or Treat

Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center near Arlington will be hosting its first ever trunk or treat from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best decorated trunk.

Anyone interested in decorating a trunk for the event can register using a form on Siffring’s Facebook page.

Search for Treats

Camp Fontanelle will be having its Search for Treats from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the camp’s corn maze. The maze is open from 1-6 p.m.

You can bring a new toy ($5 value) for free admission. The toys will benefit the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots.

Regular admission is $8 for ages 3-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

FBLA Trunk or Treat

The Cedar Bluffs FBLA chapter will be having its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the school’s practice field just west of the school.

To register a spot for your trunk, email grace.williams@cbwildcats.org.

New this year will be a pumpkin carving contest. Participants must drop off their pre-carved pumpkins by 2:30 p.m. to be judged.

There will be prizes for the best painted, scariest and funniest carved pumpkins. The contest is sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

Trick or Treat event

NorthStar Services at 1033 E. 23rd St., Suite 7, in Fremont will be hosting a trick or treat event from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Trunk ‘N Treat

Midland University, Fremont Family YMCA and Sinai Lutheran Church will be partnering for their Trunk N’ Treat family-friendly event from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center parking lot.

Everyone is welcome to decorate your vehicle and participate in the Trunk ‘N Treat. A $25 prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle.

Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes at 850 E. Eighth St. Parking will be available at the Anderson parking lot.

For more information, call Kylie at 402-721-6952.

Battle of the Badges

The Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be squaring off in the Battle of the Badges Candy Grab.

Vote for your favorite department by visiting the location of your choice for some sweet treats from 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

This is a drive-thru event, so everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles.

Trunk or Treat

Twin Rivers YMCA will be having its Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Valley City Park. This is a free event for the community.

Anyone who wants to participate by decorating a trunk and handing out treats can stop in at Twin Rivers YMCA or visit their Facebook page to fill out an online form.

Trunk or Treat

Hooper Care Center will be hosting a trunk or treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Everyone is invited to have some outdoor fun with the care center’s residents.

While visitors may not be able to be inside, the residents would love to see all of the young ghosts and goblins.

Halloween Story Walk

Keene Memorial Library at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont will be hosting a Halloween Story Walk from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

As you stroll through the library, you will be reading a page from a picture book. Once you complete the trail, you will have completed the story.

Everyone who completes the walk will get a prize. Costumes are encouraged.

Boo in Wahoo

The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and Saunders Medical Center will be sponsoring Boo in Wahoo from 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Admission is free to this walk-thru trick or treat event. Every child will receive a snack bag from the Saunders Medical Foundation (one per child).

Over 40 partners from the community will be participating in the one-stop trick or treat event.

FCCLA Trunk or Treat

The Fremont High School FCCLA chapter will be presenting its first Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the FHS tennis courts at 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

The free event will feature costume contests, a trunk or treat car contest, face painting, games and food.

A Halloween story time will be presented by Keene Memorial Library.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will be having a booth with information about the Safe Kids Campaign and Child Passenger Safety.

Boo-Tacular Business Bash

Fremont Mall will be hosting a Boo-Tacular Business Bash from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event will include trick-or-treating, games, photos and more.

Business have the opportunity to be a part of this event for free by bringing candy, games or crafts for the children to enjoy. For more information, email Felicia Pursche at fpursche@dp-mgmt.com.

Fall Festival

Fremont Alliance Church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. will be having its annual Fall Festival from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The theme is “Trekking for Treats.”

Juggler David Cain, who has been seen on the “Today Show” will be at the festival. Cain will be performing at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The festival also will feature free food, games and candy, along with inflatables.

Trunk or Treat

The Nickerson Fire Department will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the fire station, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.

The event will feature hayrack rides, S’mores, crafts and popcorn.

Halloween Shenanigans

Scribner’s Halloween Shenanigans event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in downtown Scribner.

The event is presented by the Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Halloween party

The Mead Fire & Rescue Department will be having its annual Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 31, in the Mead Community Building.

The party begins at 5:30 p.m. with hot dogs and hot chocolate. Costume judging for all ages will follow.

A trunk or treat will take place in the north parking lot. Everyone is welcome to decorate a vehicle trunk and hand out candy.

Participants should arrive at 4:45 p.m. to set up and the festivities will begin at 5:15 p.m.

