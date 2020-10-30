Here's where to find community events on Halloween

Following is a roundup of area community events taking place on Halloween:
FBLA Truck or TreatThe Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Chapter will be sponsoring a trunk or treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the practice field directly west of the school.
The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food.
Masks are required.
Fall FestivalThe Fremont Alliance Church’s annual Fall Festival will be a Drive-thru Fall Festival this year. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Each booth will be decorated to depict a different Bible story from the earth’s creation to Christ’s death and resurrection.
Different treats will be provided at the booths. Many will have candy. One featuring Noah’s Ark is set to distribute animal crackers.
Participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street.
Bags will be provided at the first booth. People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.
Boo-Tacular BashFremont Mall will be hosting a Boo-Tacular Bash from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include trick-or-treating at stores and booth spaces throughout the mall, photos with a scarecrow and more.
Hand sanitizer stations will be located through the mall. Masks are encouraged. Colored dots will be placed on the floor to encourage social distancing.
Trick or TreatStoneBridge Christian Church at 1041 N. Nye Ave. in Fremont will be hosting a drive-thru trick or treating event from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday.
Everyone should remain in their cars, and candy will be handed out by people wearing gloves and masks.
Trunk or TreatA trunk or treat event hosted by GP Churches is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Yutan GP Church, 110 Vine St., in Yutan.
This celebration provides a safe space for kids to trick-or-treat from car-to-car. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Trick-or-Treat ParadeWahoo First United Methodist Church is planning a new twist on its Halloween event: a trick-or-treat parade.
The event will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at 714 N. Beech St., in Wahoo.
Pre-packaged treat bags will be available at multiple stations along the sidewalks of the church.
Everyone is invited to wear their costume and come by for treats and other goodies in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Truck or TreatThis annual celebration hosted by GP Churches will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lifehouse, 222 S. Mayne St., in Valley.
A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Halloween ShenanigansThe Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce will be presenting Halloween Shenanigans from 2:30-4 p.m. in downtown Scribner.
Health department guidelines will be followed.
