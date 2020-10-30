Here's where to find community events on Halloween

Following is a roundup of area community events taking place on Halloween:

FBLA Truck or TreatThe Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Chapter will be sponsoring a trunk or treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the practice field directly west of the school.

The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food.

Masks are required.

Fall FestivalThe Fremont Alliance Church’s annual Fall Festival will be a Drive-thru Fall Festival this year. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Each booth will be decorated to depict a different Bible story from the earth’s creation to Christ’s death and resurrection.

Different treats will be provided at the booths. Many will have candy. One featuring Noah’s Ark is set to distribute animal crackers.

Participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street.