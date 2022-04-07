Here's where to find Easter egg hunts in Fremont and the surrounding area

Kids, it’s time to put on your running shoes because egg hunt season is here.

Thousands of colorful Easter eggs – many of which will be filled with candy and other treats – will be scattered across area lawns as the annual tradition of hunting Easter eggs gets underway.

Here’s a roundup of Easter egg hunts and Easter-themed events taking place in Fremont and the surrounding area:

Knights of Columbus

The Fremont Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1497 will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. April 9 at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, in Fremont.

There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled with candy for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome.

The Easter Bunny will attend and be “photo ready.”

Ruff House

Ruff House Family Entertainment Center at 2310 E. 23rd St. in Fremont has several Easter events planned.

All-ages Easter egg hunts are set for 12:15 p.m. April 9, April 10 and April 16. The egg hunts are free, however, registration is required for these events to allow staff to distribute the 5,000 eggs appropriately.

One golden egg will be hidden at each hunt that could contain a birthday party or a membership.

An Adventure Time Easter Party will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 9. Reservations are required. The cost is $7 per child, ages 6 and younger, to play for up to two hours and participate in the Easter craft and coloring contest. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed. One parent may participate with each child for free. Waivers for the children and parents must be completed.

A Kids Night Out Easter Party will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. April 9. The event is for children 4 and older. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Children will be able to enjoy the jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone and toddler zone. Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church

St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting its 13th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 9. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.

All children from infants through the sixth grade are invited to participate. There will be three separate egg hunt areas based on age: preschool (includes infants and toddlers); kindergarten through second grade; and third through sixth grade.

The egg hunt will feature thousands of treat-filled eggs and numerous prizes. The Easter Bunny also plans to make an appearance.

Scribner-Snyder PTA

The Scribner-Snyder PTA will be sponsoring an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 9 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner.

The egg hunt is open to kids ages 0 to 12.

Izaak Walton

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for 1-3 p.m. April 9 at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Kids are invited to look for eggs filled with non-chocolate candy. Egg hunters are asked to empty candy into their bag or basket and return their eggs so the chapter can keep costs down.

The Easter Bunny will be available for you to take photos with your phone. This event is free and open to the public.

Camp Fontanelle

Camp Fontanelle is planning its Easter Family Fun Day from 2-4:30 p.m. April 10. The family-centered event will take place rain or shine.

Egg hunts will be at 2:30 p.m. for toddler and preschool age children, 3:15 p.m. for toddler through grade school and 4 p.m. for all ages.

The camp’s zipline also will be open. Half-price zipline rides will be $5. Other activities for the day include: giant jumping pillows, bounce house, pedal karts, bunnies and the barrel train.

Families also can take a hike on the trails, tour camp facilities, and meet the full-time staff and ask questions about summer camp.

A limited concession stand will be available.

Keene Memorial Library

An Eggstravaganza is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Everyone is invited to stop into the library for an egg scavenger hunt and story walk for the chance to win treats and prizes.

StoneBridge Christian Church

Fremont’s campus of StoneBridge Christian Church will be hosting an Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 16 at 1041 N. Nye Ave. in Fremont.

This event is open to the community. There will be egg hunts, bounce houses, a balloon artist, face painters, a juggler, cotton candy, snacks and coffee.

Arlington egg hunt

An Arlington Community Easter Egg Hunt will be April 16 at Arlington City Park, 410 Elm St.

Different age groups will participate at different times.

The egg hunt for ages 0-4 will begin at 10 a.m., followed by kindergarten through third grade at 10:30 a.m. and fourth through sixth grade at 11 a.m.

Signs directing you to the appropriate area for your age group will be posted.

North Bend egg hunt

The North Bend Volunteer Fire Department will be sponsoring its Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 16 at North Bend City Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.