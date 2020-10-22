Here's where to find Halloween events this year

Saunders Medical Center will be hosting Boo in Wahoo: Pandemic Edition 2020 from 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Those attending will stay safe in their vehicle and drive-thru at the fairgrounds.

Treat bags will be distributed to the first 1,200 trick-or-treaters (1 per child ages 1-12, only distributed at the end of the drive-thru). There also will be snacks compliments of the Saunders Medical Center Foundation.

Fall Festival

The Fremont Alliance Church’s annual Fall Festival will be a Drive-thru Fall Festival this year. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Each booth will be decorated to depict a different Bible story from the earth’s creation to Christ’s death and resurrection.

Different treats will be provided at the booths. Many will have candy. One featuring Noah’s Ark is set to distribute animal crackers.

During the Oct. 31 event, participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street.