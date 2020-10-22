Here's where to find Halloween events this year

Not all of the usual Halloween events are taking place this year, but there are still many fun options for kids and their families.
From trunk or treats to drive-thru events, plenty of candy will be up for grabs – with some added safety precautions in the mix this year.
Following is a round-up of Halloween events planned in Fremont and the surrounding area:
Izaak Walton
Trunk or Treat
Fremont’s Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a trunk or treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The event will include hayrack rides and trunk or treating. Masks and social distancing are strongly suggested.
Downtown Trunk or Treat
The Fremont Downtown Development Group, Fremont Lifegate Church, Milady Coffeehouse and The Kartwheel Kids will be sponsoring a trunk or treat from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the parking lot at Fifth Street and Park Avenue in downtown Fremont.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed at this free event.
Search for Treats
Camp Fontanelle will be having its annual Search for Treats in the Maze from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people sitting in the maze handing out treats.
There is no additional cost for this event.
FBLA Truck or Treat
The Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Chapter will be sponsoring a trunk or treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the practice field just west of the school.
The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food.
Masks are required.
Halloween Parade
A community Halloween parade is set for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., in Fremont
This socially distanced walk-thru parade will feature treats – and no tricks.
The first 200 kids through the parade will receive a treat bag.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat
Methodist Fremont Health will be hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Methodist Physicians Clinic at 2540 N. Healthy Way, in Fremont (also the location used for TestNebraska).
Kids and their families are invited to put on their costumes and pull up in their car to receive prepackaged trick-or-treat bags for the kids in the car.
The treats aren’t limited to youngsters. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, each adult woman over the age of 19 will receive a treat bag exclusive to them. Women do not need to bring trick-or-treaters to receive the women’s treat bag.
This event is free and open to the public. All participants must come in a vehicle; no walk-ups will be permitted.
Trick R Treat
A trick r treat event is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at 24 Livefit, 1440 N. Bell St., in Fremont.
The all-ages event is being sponsored by 24 Livefit and several other area businesses. Most area companies will be handing out candy along with prizes for adults or discounts for their products/services.
Tables will be set up in front of 24 Livefit on the walkway of the building and parking lot.
Trunk or Treat
Twin Rivers YMCA in Valley will be sponsoring a trunk or treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Valley City Park.
The event is free for everyone.
If you or your company would like to decorate a trunk, call the Twin Rivers YMCA at 402-359-9622.
Boo in Wahoo
Saunders Medical Center will be hosting Boo in Wahoo: Pandemic Edition 2020 from 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
Those attending will stay safe in their vehicle and drive-thru at the fairgrounds.
Treat bags will be distributed to the first 1,200 trick-or-treaters (1 per child ages 1-12, only distributed at the end of the drive-thru). There also will be snacks compliments of the Saunders Medical Center Foundation.
Fall Festival
The Fremont Alliance Church’s annual Fall Festival will be a Drive-thru Fall Festival this year. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Each booth will be decorated to depict a different Bible story from the earth’s creation to Christ’s death and resurrection.
Different treats will be provided at the booths. Many will have candy. One featuring Noah’s Ark is set to distribute animal crackers.
During the Oct. 31 event, participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street.
Bags will be provided at the first booth. People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.
Boo-Tacular Bash
Fremont Mall will be hosting a Boo-Tacular Bash from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The event will include trick-or-treating at stores and booth spaces throughout the mall, photos with a scarecrow and more.
Hand sanitizer stations will be located through the mall. Masks are encouraged. Colored dots will be placed on the floor to encourage social distancing.
Trunk or Treat
A trunk or treat event hosted by GP Churches is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Yutan GP Church, 110 Vine St., in Yutan.
This celebration provides a safe space for kids to trick-or-treat from car-to-car. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Trick-or-Treat Parade
Wahoo First United Methodist Church is planning a new twist on its Halloween event: a trick-or-treat parade.
The event will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 714 N. Beech St., in Wahoo.
Pre-packaged treat bags will be available at multiple stations along the sidewalks of the church.
Everyone is invited to wear their costume and come by for treats and other goodies in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Truck or Treat
This annual celebration hosted by GP Churches will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Lifehouse, 222 S. Mayne St., in Valley.
A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Halloween Shenanigans
The Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce will be presenting Halloween Shenanigans from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in downtown Scribner.
Health department guidelines will be followed.
