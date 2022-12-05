Holiday Tour of Homes to benefit Empress Theatre project

The Digg Site Productions along with The Empress Art House and Cinema are presenting the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes.

Everyone is welcome to take a tour of area homes displaying their holiday spirit from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at bit.ly/EmpressHoliday. Money raised will go towards the purchase and renovation of the Empress Theatre.

Addresses of homes will be sent with the e-tickets. One of the featured homes is 1228 N. Nye Ave.