The annual Hooper American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Revisited sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St.
There will be a wide selection of new, used, vintage, collectible, quality items. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items are available for a goodwill donation.
Proceeds benefit veteran programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion post.