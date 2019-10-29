{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The annual Hooper American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Revisited sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St.

There will be a wide selection of new, used, vintage, collectible, quality items. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items are available for a goodwill donation.

Proceeds benefit veteran programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion post.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments