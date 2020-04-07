How are you having fun at home?
View Comments

How are you having fun at home?

{{featured_button_text}}
Driveway chalk art

Colorful chalk art is popping up all over town as kids and families find ways to pass the time. What kind of fun activities are you doing? Share your fun activities and photos by emailing them to newsroom@fremonttribune.com

What are you doing to pass the time while everyone is encouraged to stay at home?

Are you creating colorful sidewalk chalk art, playing board games, doing puzzles, binge-watching TV shows or coming up with other creative activities?

The Fremont Tribune wants to share your favorite entertainment activities with its readers, so let us know what you’re doing and be sure to snap a photo of you participating in the activity. Please email your submissions to newsroom@fremonttribune.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Andrew Lloyd Webber shares musicals online; actor diagnosed
Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares musicals online; actor diagnosed

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News