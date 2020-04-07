How are you having fun at home?

What are you doing to pass the time while everyone is encouraged to stay at home?
Are you creating colorful sidewalk chalk art, playing board games, doing puzzles, binge-watching TV shows or coming up with other creative activities?
The Fremont Tribune wants to share your favorite entertainment activities with its readers, so let us know what you’re doing and be sure to snap a photo of you participating in the activity. Please email your submissions to newsroom@fremonttribune.com.
