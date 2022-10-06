Humanities Nebraska program to be presented Oct. 10 in Fremont

“Footprints & Handprints: Days on the Farm in the 19th Century” will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Timothy Church, 538 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

This free community program, supported by Humanities Nebraska, is being brought to Fremont by the Eastern Nebraska Genealogy Society.

Attendees will follow the daily routines and chores of children and adults on the early American farm. Tools and utensils used each day to help sustain the family will be demonstrated and discussed.

Speaker Renae Hunt is a native Nebraska farm girl. She graduated from Stromsburg High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Utah State University. She attended Gallaudet University for the Deaf in Washington, D.C., and is a qualified American Sign Language interpreter.

Hunt has been an active historical re-enactor and worked as a museum educator for several years. She traveled on the Mormon Trail in 1997, and followed the Lewis and Clark Trail as a graduate student in summer 2003.