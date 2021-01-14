Hunting expo and indoor air show are among events on tap for this weekend

Indoor air show

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will be having its annual indoor air show on Saturday at the museum located near Ashland.

The radio-controlled model pilots will demonstrate loops, flips and barrel rolls in the museum’s climate-controlled Durham Restoration Hangar.

Visitors will find over 75 R/C model pilots and over 20 displays in the Restoration Hangar with seating in the Observation Gallery as well as Hangar B to view and experience the show. R/C flying clubs from Lincoln, Omaha and the surrounding area will take part.

Many model pilots are looking forward to attending the indoor air show, which is one of the largest in the Midwest, especially with the cancellation of other events due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“After the lockdown, it will be great to be with the other modelers,” Omahawks RC Flying Vice President Paul Edmunds said in a press release. “You will see flying models, simulators along with static displays.”

The public is invited to attend and experience flight, learn about radio-controlled aircraft, quadcopters and safe flying practices. Pilots will demonstrate their skills in a space that has a 60-foot ceiling height, which enables them to demonstrate acrobatic dives.