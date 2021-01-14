Hunting expo and indoor air show are among events on tap for this weekend

Hunters, radio-controlled model enthusiasts and fans of Disney’s “Frozen” can all attend events this weekend that appeal to their interests.
Here are more details about those events and more taking place in our area:
Deer & Game Expo
The 2021 Nebraska Deer and Game Expo is set for Friday through Sunday at Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln. The expo’s hours are 3-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The expo will feature a weekend’s worth of trophy deer, world-class hunting seminars, hunting and outdoor exhibitors, an expanded 3D archery shoot and more. The speakers include Melissa Bachman and Jared Scheffler.
Bachman spends over 300 days a year in the field hunting the globe and producing her series, “Winchester Deadly Passion, a hunting show now in its 10th season on Sportsman Channel. Scheffler started filming his hunts in 2016 with a small camera. This past year, “Whitetail Adrenaline” released its 13th season.
Due to current COVID-19 safety measures, timed-entry ticketing is being used for the expo. Tickets may be purchased online at www.lancastereventcenter.org. Masks are required.
Tickets are $12 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. Military and veterans tickets will be half price all weekend. A three-day pass for $20 includes free entry into the big buck or shed antlers contest. Friday is half-price admission for women.
Indoor air show
The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will be having its annual indoor air show on Saturday at the museum located near Ashland.
The radio-controlled model pilots will demonstrate loops, flips and barrel rolls in the museum’s climate-controlled Durham Restoration Hangar.
Visitors will find over 75 R/C model pilots and over 20 displays in the Restoration Hangar with seating in the Observation Gallery as well as Hangar B to view and experience the show. R/C flying clubs from Lincoln, Omaha and the surrounding area will take part.
Many model pilots are looking forward to attending the indoor air show, which is one of the largest in the Midwest, especially with the cancellation of other events due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“After the lockdown, it will be great to be with the other modelers,” Omahawks RC Flying Vice President Paul Edmunds said in a press release. “You will see flying models, simulators along with static displays.”
The public is invited to attend and experience flight, learn about radio-controlled aircraft, quadcopters and safe flying practices. Pilots will demonstrate their skills in a space that has a 60-foot ceiling height, which enables them to demonstrate acrobatic dives.
R/C club pilots will fly throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. There also will be a raffle and two simulators for visitors to learn how to fly these R/C model planes.
Guests are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth throughout their visit.
Museum admission is $13 for adults, $11 for military and seniors, $6 for children ages 4-12, and $3 for children 3 and under.
Weekend at Arendelle
The Omaha Children’s Museum will be hosting Weekend at Arendelle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
There will be several themed activity stations throughout the museum, including a wintry princess station, a snowflake station, and a Sven station. The museum’s wandering S.T.E.A.M. Cart will offer freezing cold science shows several times each day.
There also will be character appearances all weekend. Appearances are set for 9-10:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon, 1-2 p.m., and 2:15-3 p.m.
For those that can’t make it to the museum, a fun virtual activity will feature Elsa demonstrating how to make a paper snowflake and do a freezing cold science experiment.
All activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last. Everyone ages 5 and older must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Times tickets are available and it is recommended to purchase your admission tickets ahead of time by visiting www.ocm.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Durham Museum in Omaha will be offering free admission to the community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Durham will be highlighting MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all.
In addition to the museum’s permanent exhibitions, guests can enjoy an interactive scavenger hunt, contribute to a community art project, view a screening of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech and have a chance to win a museum membership for the year.
There is no fee for admission, but advanced registration is required, and space is limited. Each person visiting must reserve a ticket in advance online or over the phone. Visit www.durhammuseum.org or call 402-444-5071 to register.
Guests ages 5 and over are required to wear face masks while visiting the museum.
The Omaha Children’s Museum also will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the power of dreaming.
There will be themed activities throughout the museum.