The historically important film “I am a Man” has lost $400,000 in state grant funding after officials revoked the grant due to the film’s producers not meeting a deadline to begin filming the project.

“I am a Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear” is a film based on the story of Ponca tribal chief. Being produced by the film’s director, Andrew Troy, and his company, Troy Entertainment, filming is expected to span a 35-day period in Fremont and other areas in Dodge County.

The revocation of the $400,000 in funding will not impact the film still being made.

Kate Ellingson, director of marketing and public relations for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said Troy can reapply for the funds.

“’I Am A Man’ was unable to commence principal photography by the date indicated in their award agreement, even after DED made two amendments to the agreement to postpone the principal photography start date,” Ellingson stated in an email to the Tribune. “This necessitated the contract being terminated. DED has reopened the Nebraska Film Office Grant Program, and “I Am a Man” is welcome to apply again.”

Once production does begin locally, an estimated more than $885,000 is expected to be spent locally by the film’s production company. An estimated 117 film staff and crew are planned for the local efforts, with at least 20 staff expected to be Fremont of Dodge County residents.

Angie Olson, grants director and coordinator for the City of Fremont, said she is not aware of any specifics regarding the start of filming of the movie, but said as far as she is aware, it is on schedule to be produced in Fremont and Dodge County in the near future.

The film will be jointly made in both Nebraska, home of the Ponca Tribe, as well as on lands of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, which is in northeastern Oklahoma.

On Monday, April 10, Troy announced he will be working with famed Irish playwright and director Jim Sheridan to co-write, direct and produce the film.

In an interview with the Omaha World-Herald, Troy touted the agreement with Sheridan, whose work includes “My Left Foot,” “In the Name of the Father” and “In America.” Sheridan’s films have garnered numerous Oscar nominations, international recognitions and led to Academy Awards for actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Brenda Fricker.

Sheridan shared that sentiment.

“I am delighted to be working with Andrew on this wonderful project,” Sheridan said in a press release.

The film is based on the award-winning historical book by renowned University of Nebraska journalism professor Joe Starita, who has written several other books on indigenous Native American people who broke barriers with their achievements.

In 2019, the film’s director, Andrew Troy, signed to produce the epic historical drama.

In a December interview with the Tribune, Starita said the account begins when Chief Standing Bear and more than 200 Ponca tribal citizens were forcibly removed from their “beloved ancestral lands in Northern Nebraska.”

The tribe was physically marched south under armed guard to what at the time was called “Indian Territory,” which is currently the Cherokee Nation Reservation in northeastern Oklahoma.

When Chief Standing Bear’s son died, he decided to transport his son’s body back to the Ponca ancestral lands along the Niobrara River to bury him on Ponca lands. On the difficult wintertime trek back to his homelands, Chief Standing Bear was arrested by soldiers based at Fort Omaha.

At the time, Starita said indigenous Native America people were not considered equal human beings under the laws of the United States.

According to Starita, numerous sympathetic and courageous lawyers and a local journalist were tipped off to Chief Standing Bear’s predicament by a military officer in Omaha who felt an injustice was unfolding.

The group banded together to assist Chief Standing Bear in a lawsuit against the United States to both free him from imprisonment, but also grant the equal rights of being a human to indigenous Native American peoples.

It was during the 1879 trial in Omaha when Chief Standing Bear said the phrase, “I am a Man,” which is part of the title of the film.

Eventually, Chief Standing Bear was freed and the ruling allowed for all indigenous Native American people to be equally considered under law the same as U.S. citizens.

The movie’s production company got a financial boost in late November when the Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the film.

The Fremont City Council on Nov. 8, 2022, also approved financial assistance to the film, with council members voting 5-1 to approve $265,692 in rebate revenue from the city’s Film Incentive Rebate through Fremont’s Local Option Economic Development fund.

- Cindy Gonzalez of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this article.