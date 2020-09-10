Italian water circus plans area performances

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12; and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or at the box office on site. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on days with scheduled shows.

Adults purchasing a Level 2 ($30) or Level 3 ticket ($40) may receive one free children’s ticket by using the promo cope “FREE” at checkout. Children are considered ages 2-12. Children under age 2 will be admitted free, but must be seated on a parent’s lap.

Car seats/carriers or strollers are not allowed inside the venue.

Cirque Italia has made adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials.

Attendance will be restricted to a fraction of the typical show attendance.

All employees are working to enforce the social distancing guidelines. In order to help facilitate this, everyone is asked to purchase their tickets in advance.