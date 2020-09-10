Italian water circus plans area performances

In the midst of several much-needed rainy days, it seems appropriate that the area is hosting a water circus.
Cirque Italia, the United States’ first-ever traveling Italian water circus, will be performing their newest shows today through Sunday in Omaha.
The circus’ large white and blue big top tent will be set up in the parking lot near Dick’s at Westroads Mall, 61000 California St.
The unique production features a 35,000-gallon water stage. The shows are animal-free, focusing on the human form and its extreme capabilities.
Cirque Italia allows audience members to come along on an epic pirate adventure to discover a buried treasure.
The story begins with Ringmaster Clown Rafinha fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate flights, and more.
Audiences will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.
The show is designed to have audience members hanging on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful crossbow act and the dangerous Wheel of Death performances. The performances also feature state-of-the-art water fountains, a mesmerizing water curtain, hand-balancing acts, contortionists, laser lights, bubbles and more.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12; and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or at the box office on site. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on days with scheduled shows.
Adults purchasing a Level 2 ($30) or Level 3 ticket ($40) may receive one free children’s ticket by using the promo cope “FREE” at checkout. Children are considered ages 2-12. Children under age 2 will be admitted free, but must be seated on a parent’s lap.
Car seats/carriers or strollers are not allowed inside the venue.
Cirque Italia has made adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials.
Attendance will be restricted to a fraction of the typical show attendance.
All employees are working to enforce the social distancing guidelines. In order to help facilitate this, everyone is asked to purchase their tickets in advance.
All employees and all attendees ages 3 and older are required to wear face masks inside the tent.
The number of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations in and around the tent have been increased.
All common areas will be disinfected prior to, during and after every show. Masks will be available for purchase for any guests who arrive without one.
