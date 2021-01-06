It's your last chance to see Jim Henson's exhibition at The Durham Museum

Time is running out to view an exhibit showcasing the talents of a visionary entertainer.
“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” remains on view through Sunday at The Durham Museum in Omaha.
Due to limitations on crowd sizes, timed ticket reservations are required to visit The Durham. All of the tickets for this weekend are sold out and weekday openings are filling up fast.
To secure an admission time, visit www.durhammuseum.org. Visitors are asked not to arrive at The Durham without a reservation.
Museum tickets are $11 for teens and adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
The Henson exhibition is organized by Museum of Moving Image (MoMI). The traveling exhibition is a version of MoMI’s ongoing “The Jim Henson Exhibition,” which is on view at its home in New York City.
“This comprehensive exhibition reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of ‘The Muppet Show,’ ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Fraggle Rock,’ ‘The Dark Crystal,’ ‘Labyrinth’ and much more, a press release stated. “It also includes material from Henson’s experimental film projects and his early work, presenting him as a restlessly creative performer, filmmaker and technical innovator.”
Visitors to The Durham will be able to see a broad range of artifacts related to Henson’s career, including more than 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, film and television clips, behind-the-scenes footage, iconic costumes and interactive experiences that allow visitors to try their hands at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet character.
The exhibition begins with a brief look at Henson’s early life through images of Henson as a young man and reproductions of some of his early drawings and sketches, and then follows his steady rise and immense contributions to the art and industry of the moving image.
Highlights of the exhibition include a Kermit the Frog puppet from 1978; handwritten scripts from Henson’s first television series, “Sam and Friends” (1955-1961); a clip from his Academy Award-nominated experimental film “Time Piece” (1965); Jen and Kira puppets from “The Dark Crystal” (1982); familiar “Sesame Street” puppets, including Grover, Ernie, Bert, and Count von Count; plus costumes from “Labyrinth” (1986).
The exhibition prominently features an exploration of “The Muppet Show” (1976-1981) from a concept Henson first developed in the early 1960s to an internationally beloved series. This section features iconic puppets that helped define this world-wide brand, including Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, and Scooter, as well as material from the Muppets’ transition to the big screen, with set models and storyboards illustrating how sets were designed to accommodate puppets and performers.
“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” is a traveling exhibition organized by Museum of the Moving Image in cooperation with The Jim Henson Company, The Muppets Studio, and Sesame Workshop. The exhibition features puppets and other objects donated to the museum by the family of Jim Henson, plus works on loan from The Jim Henson Company archives as well as from private lenders.
Sunday also is the last day to celebration Christmas at Union Station.
This long-standing tradition features Omaha’s official Christmas tree, which stands at over 40-feet tall, the Holiday Cultural Trees Display and “Season’s Greetings, Omaha,” which allows six local organizations (El Museo Latino, Lauritzen Gardens, The Omaha Symphony, The Rose Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse and the Omaha Children’s Museum) to present tableaus of their programming and decorations for guests to discover.