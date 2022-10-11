Izaak Walton chapter plans dinner, bingo event

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton will be having a dinner and bingo event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, desserts, coffee or juice will be served.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo are included with paid meals. Carryout meals will be available. Call 402-721-6112 to order a meal.

The event is open to the public. The chapter is accepting new members. For more information, call Kim at 402-620-1732.