Jan. 9 presentation in Fremont to focus on first years of Nebraska Territory

The wild and woolly first years of the Nebraska Territory will be the subject of Nebraska historian Jeff Barnes’s presentation of “The (Mad) Queen of the Prairies: Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory” at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

The talk is being presented by Keene Memorial Library and sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

Nebraska’s approach to establishing a territory was unusual to say the least, Barnes said in a press release about the presentation.

“We actually had a territory where an Indian chief was proclaimed as its first governor, where banks printed and passed their own money, and where women nearly first won the right to vote,” he said. “We went through a time when governors were seemingly switched every few months, and where the battle for the capital was a constant.”

During the presentation, Barnes will share rarely seen images and maps, along with seldom-heard stories of the unconventional, dysfunctional first years of Nebraska, a territory that newspapers of the day called the “Queen of the Prairies.”

A former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a former board trustee with the Nebraska State Historical Society, past chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, and a frequently requested speaker with Humanities Nebraska.

He is also a twice-awarded recipient of the Nebraska Book Award and the author of Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments, 150 @ 150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial, The Great Plains Guide to Custer, Forts of the Northern Plains, and Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park.