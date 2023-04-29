One thing has been crystal clear during the ongoing debate over what library books are appropriate for Fremont’s city library: the vigorous objections by City Council President Mark Jensen to allow the issue to reach a council meeting agenda.

Since the debate over allegedly sexually explicit sex education and LGBTQ+ books erupted in late December, many local residents who want controversial books removed have repeatedly pointed out that the Fremont City Council can overrule any decision by the library’s director or the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board when it comes to what books are kept in the library.

Most recently, three local residents who oppose the controversial books in the city library requested during the Tuesday, April 25, city council meeting that the eight-member elected body review a decision to relocate “This Book is Gay” to the adult section of the city library.

Sandra Murray, a local business owner and book activist, told the council in public comments on April 25, she was requesting the issue be placed on the next council agenda by her representative, Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis.

For the council to take such an action, an item dealing with possibly overruling the decisions of library Director Laura England-Biggs or the five-member library advisory board would need to be placed on a city agenda by a current council member.

Then, the item would need to survive a routine during each council meeting — approval of the agenda by the council. That approval could include removing an item from the agenda by a majority vote of the council.

That’s where, Jensen said, he will try to stop any efforts to bring a debate on books to the council level.

In light of the continuing efforts to remove “This Book is Gay” from the library by numerous local residents, the Tribune discussed the issue with Jensen.

QUESTION: You have expressed opposition to the council dealing with book removal issues, is that still your position?

JENSEN: “I have stated that publicly and that is still my intention. If a council person puts this on the agenda, I will make a motion to remove that from the agenda. At the beginning of meetings, we vote to adopt the agenda — I will make a motion at that time to remove that from an agenda. I do not believe that our library administrator or library board are completely off the rails. That is what they are there for. I don’t think materials in our library should have to pass a popularity contest.”

QUESTION: What is your view on controversial books in the Keene Memorial Library?

JENSEN: “(Books) just have to meet some very minimum standards on obscenity and those things. There are an awful lot of books in the library that I do not have any interest in checking out or reading. Some of them … just because they are not of value to me, does not mean there are not of value to someone else. I have confidence in our library board and our library director and they should be making the decisions.”

QUESTION: Many of the contested books are LGBTQ-focused or include LGBT content. Do you think these removal efforts are attacking the LGBTQ community?

JENSEN: “To some degree (yes). The arguments they (book removal advocates) are raising, there are no people in the LGBTQ community raising those arguments. If their arguments are legit — that it has nothing to do with LGBTQ — then why are they getting absolutely no support from the LGBTQ community?”

QUESTION: Council Member Glen Ellis has recommended a book review committee; do you personally support that idea or is it feasible one will be created?

JENSEN: “I would not be in favor of that. I am not speaking for the entirety of the council, but in my opinion, I would not be in favor of it. The book review committee is the library board. Those are the people we’ve charged with it. I really don’t believe we need any more (committees). This is what Council Member Ellis has always believed, we should do more of these committees and things. Who are we going to get on council that has the time for this? I think we’d eliminate people from serving on the council if we pile on more responsibilities that don’t need to be there.”