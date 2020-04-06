Joe Exotic's cats visited Fremont Mall

In 2010, Fremont Mall hosted two 9-week old Indochinese tiger cubs from G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Okla., the zoo owned by Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, star of the Netflix documentary "Tiger King."
The traveling show, Corley’s Exotics, allowed people to play with the cats for up to eight minutes for a cost of $25. Photos were also available to be taken with a five-week-old tiger for additional fees.
The show was run by Beth Corley, an associate of Maldonado-Passage, who said at the time that the money raised went to the Oklahoma park.
Corley returned to Fremont Mall with animals from the park in 2011 as Big Cat Rescue Entertainment.
"BeBe" and "CeCe," two Indochinese tiger cubs, play with one-another in their cage Wednesday at the Fremont Mall. The cubs are part of Corley's exotics, a tiger refuge in Wynnewoood, Okla., and are on display at the mall during regular hours through Sunday.
Beth Corley of Coreley's Exotics, a tiger refuge in Wynnewood, Okla., holds "Dominic" a Lemur at Corley's exhibit in the Fremont Mall. Corely's Exotics will be at the mall during regular hours through Sunday.
"CeCe," an Indochinese tiger cub plays with a cat toy in her cage Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2010 at Fremont Mall. "CeCe" is part of Corely's Exotics, a travelling show that raises money for G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Okla.
Tribune files
Beth Corley of Big Cat Rescue Entertainment, feeds one of four wolf-hybrid puppies Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2011 at Fremont Mall.
Shoppers at the Fremont Mall stop to watch "BeBe," one of two Indochinese tigers on display at the mall during regular hours through Sunday.
