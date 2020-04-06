Joe Exotic's cats visited Fremont Mall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2010, Fremont Mall hosted two 9-week old Indochinese tiger cubs from G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Okla., the zoo owned by Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, star of the Netflix documentary "Tiger King."

The traveling show, Corley’s Exotics, allowed people to play with the cats for up to eight minutes for a cost of $25. Photos were also available to be taken with a five-week-old tiger for additional fees.

The show was run by Beth Corley, an associate of Maldonado-Passage, who said at the time that the money raised went to the Oklahoma park.

Corley returned to Fremont Mall with animals from the park in 2011 as Big Cat Rescue Entertainment.

