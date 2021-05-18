Join the Great Park Pursuit for a Nebraska outdoor adventure and chance to win prizes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teams have a chance to win prizes, including an iPad, cabin stays, backyard game packages, Nebraska state park permits, Nebraskaland Magazine subscriptions and more. The grand prize is an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions or park visits recorded.

The Great Park Pursuit mobile app is available on Google Play for Android or at the Apple iStore. Apple phones using operating systems beyond 14.0.1 may experience technical difficulties and are encouraged to use paper impressions.

Great Park Pursuit is a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association and is designed to promote active lifestyles while increasing awareness of the state’s nature-rich outdoor recreation opportunities.

Sponsors include The Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and the Nebraska Association of Resource Districts.

