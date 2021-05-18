Join the Great Park Pursuit for a Nebraska outdoor adventure and chance to win prizes

The public is invited to explore Nebraska parks, engage in healthy recreation — and possibly win prizes — by joining the 2021 Great Park Pursuit, an exploration of 20 official parks sites across the state.
The free program encourages participants to visit the designated community, regional, state and federal parks between now and Sept. 30, 2021. Participants must register at negpp.org.
This year’s participating parks are:
Barnett Park, McCook; Bussell Park, Ord; Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders; Fort Kearny State Historical Park, Kearney; Halleck Park, Papillion; Harlan County Reservoir, Republican City; Johnson Park and Recreation Area, Fremont; Kirkman’s Cove Recreation Area, Humboldt; Lake Minatare State Recreation Area, Minatare; Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton; Pacific Prairie Preserve, Omaha; Pawnee State Recreation Area, Lincoln; Rock Creek Station State Recreation Area, Fairbury; Stagecoach State Recreation Area, Hickman; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha; Terry’s Lake, Terrytown; Two Rivers State Recreation Area, Waterloo; Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Anselmo; Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, Hay Springs; and Willow Creek State Recreation Area, Pierce.
Teams of up to 10 people follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit mobile app to find a program post within the park area. Once found, the team marks their visit in the app or makes a pencil impression of the post to prove they were there.
Teams have a chance to win prizes, including an iPad, cabin stays, backyard game packages, Nebraska state park permits, Nebraskaland Magazine subscriptions and more. The grand prize is an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions or park visits recorded.
The Great Park Pursuit mobile app is available on Google Play for Android or at the Apple iStore. Apple phones using operating systems beyond 14.0.1 may experience technical difficulties and are encouraged to use paper impressions.
Great Park Pursuit is a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association and is designed to promote active lifestyles while increasing awareness of the state’s nature-rich outdoor recreation opportunities.
Sponsors include The Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and the Nebraska Association of Resource Districts.