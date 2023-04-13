Junkin’ Market Days will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Two Rivers Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
Junkin’ Market Days is an indoor market featuring local vendors as well as vendors from several different states.
The two-day event will include boutique clothing, home décor, jewelry, furniture, candles, gourmet foods and one-of-a-kind finds.
General admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at junkinmarketdays.com.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
