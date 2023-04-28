Construction on Keene Memorial Library is progressing well, city officials reported, and the newly renovated library is still on track to open by the end of 2023.

Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs said construction is progressing as planned on the renovations of the city’s iconic library, with a focus on interior work now that the roof of the structure is complete and all the foundational work is finished.

“They have poured the first floor slab on grade, to make the first floor. Once that cures, I believe they start putting up all the inner walls for the new spaces. They are in the process of jackhammering out the old staircase from the existing portion,” England-Biggs said. “That is going to a big loss for a lot of the community. They loved that staircase. It was a large, round staircase in the middle of the building. It is coming out to make more room for services features.”

England-Biggs said the interior of the library has become a main focus of workers since the outer walls were finished and the roof constructed.

“If everything holds true, and the supply chain holds true and the weather cooperates, it is their prediction that we would look to open by the end of the year,” she added.

The library staff will soon get a sneak peek of the progress of the facility, England-Biggs added, and life in the temporary space of Fremont City Auditorium has been going well all things considered. Despite the travails and controversies regarding what books are available in the library, staff morale is high and workers are doing their jobs as usual, she added.

The library opened at its current location in 1971 and has served the greater Fremont area for more than 50 years. Renovation work was designed to preserve the historical quality of the building while also almost doubling the usable space. It also will provide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, updated technology infrastructure and a dedicated computer lab.

It will include designated areas for adults, teens and children, expanded community meeting room space and an outdoor courtyard. The estimated $9.4 million project was designed by Spangenberg Phillips Tice (SPT) Architects of Wichita and will be constructed by MCL Construction of Omaha.

The new additions and renovations to the library will “wow” the public, England-Biggs added.

“I think the separation for the different age groups is going to be a big thing. I think the new computer lab, where we will be able to hold computer classes for up to eight folks at a time, is important,” she explained. “We’ve never had a lab setting. It was always out in the open. We’ve always wanted to do classes, but we’ve just never had the space.”

The new separation of age group sections of the library will be beneficial to the public, she noted, and likely will assist in keeping materials for various aged users in the appropriate, controlled spaces.

“We have a separate teen room right when you come in off the east entrance. The children’s section will be the entire first floor of the existing building. They have their own activity room separate from any of the meeting rooms,” she said. “And the adults’ area is all of the second floor, plus a genealogy room. It used to be the children’s section flowed into the teen (section) which flowed into the adult section, and it was a lot of blending … there was no definition of the space.”

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the library renovations and expansion has been a passionate goal of the community for many years, and he is excited to see the work being completed in a timely manner.

“I am really excited about the progress. We are right on track. MCL Construction is doing a tremendous job and following through on all the aspects of the project and keeping us (at the city) updated,” Spellerberg said. “I think the public is going to be really excited and happy with the new (library) space. Some of those spaces are really coming together.”

The progress on the city’s library, he noted, has been a product of the highest levels of collaboration on all levels — from residents to the library staff and board as well as multiple departments within the city as a whole.

“We as a community can be excited that in either November or December, we’ll be able to move into our new library. And. We will be able to open the City Auditorium and begin using that again for events. From the start, this has been a combination of the community efforts. Hard work from our library board, our library staff including Laura and by the city,” Spellerberg explained.

“The city’s support from Public Works Department and the city council has been key. The bond issue passed in 2018 gave us clear direction on what the citizens wanted to do with our library: They wanted it to expand and wanted it to be renovated. It is a key, important landmark for Fremont,” he added. “As mayor, I was going to follow through on that, no question. The whole community should be proud of the progress made and excited about the library.”