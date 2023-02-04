The 2022 calendar year was a busy one for the staff at Fremont’s public library — the Keene Memorial Library — with many challenges, successes and achievements.

All that was detailed during the Tuesday, Jan. 31, Fremont City Council meeting by Library Director Laura England-Biggs.

England-Biggs delivered her annual report on the state of the library, declaring 2022 a year of accomplishments she was proud to have led the staff through. Her presentation came the night before the placing of the final steel beam in the new library structure currently under construction.

“There are a lot of highlights to share, it was a good year for the library. We circulated over 156,000 items. Almost 63,000 — or 40% — of those items were digital. That is up from 15% in 2018-19. Those percentages have been rising over the years because of the devices,” England-Biggs said. “Our programming is on its way up from the pre-COVID numbers. (The year) 2022 has really rebounded … we have done almost as many programs and a lot more people came. I believe it was 18,794 people this year.”

England-Biggs also said the library and its users are moving forward technologically as users bring their own e-devices to the library.

“Wi-fi use is up significantly. That proliferation of devices that folks bring with them is part of that,” she said. “They are not having to use our computers. They use their own to log on and do their work and printing.

“Our website visits have jump dramatically as well, to over 122,000 per year from 2018-2019 was around 4,500. I think that shows that the library’s website is a useful resource for the community.”

The temporary relocation of all library materials and the library itself from the old site to the city auditorium was also a large task in 2022, she said. The move is part of the massive renewal and renovation library construction project, which is underway with the final steel beam placed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“I will let you know it takes more than 2,200 boxes to pack the books and the shelves and the offices, and it takes about 18 days to do that. It takes three and a half days for the professional movers to take everything where it is supposed to go,” she noted. “It takes a really dedicated staff. I work with some of the most outstanding people. And we work with some of most outstanding fellow employees of the city and the department of utilities.

“We could not have made this move without the help of multiple departments across the city and (department of utilities), especially the IT (department) and parks and recreation, the warehouse and the streets department. We had a lot of work to do once the building was empty. Those guys came in and buckled down, and I cannot thank them enough.”

England-Biggs said circulation and downloads have both increased. The average daily check-outs was also up 63% from the prior year. Meetings have been reduced, due to the library relocation and meeting spaces being closed, but more than 100 community meetings were held.

“We look forward to welcoming more people when we reopen the library soon, and by soon I mean by the end of the year,” England-Biggs explained. “It has been an exciting year. We had a ground breaking ceremony in September and the steel began to rise out of the footings a week and a half ago.”

Wednesday, a large group of city and library officials, as well as supporters, were on hand to see the raising of the final steel beam of the new library structure. The final beam was signed by a long list of elected officials, city staff, library employees and others who have supported the effort.

England-Biggs said the raising of the final steel beam was a, “milestone,” and thanked those in attendance, including: Denise Kay, president of the board of directors of the Friends of the Keene Memorial Library; Tracy Parr, a senior office associate with the library; Jody Sanders, Fremont city administrator; Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, and Friends of the Library board member Jessica Heineman. She said steel workers on the site also did a salute to the American flag after securing the ceremonial beam in place.

On Thursday, Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he and the entire city staff are thankful for the hard work of England-Biggs and the entire library staff, and he felt 2022 was a pivotal year for the city’s literary gemstone.

“(The library’s success) is not just one person, it is the whole team, the whole city. One of my goals over the first two years of my term has been to work on the library expansion project and be able to get that to actually happen. There has bene a lot of time and a lot of work by so many people. I am really proud to get that project going and the turn that the library around,” Spellerberg said.

“There was a lot of doubt that that may even happen. We had to get really focused on it to get it done. Over the last two years, to be able to see where the library is … the annual report showed the good it does for the whole community and the resource it is for (residents),” he added. “(The library) represents the team, the work and the effort by so many in the community. The bond issue was overwhelmingly supported … I truly believe our city supports the library.”

Another positive achievement for the library was the recent invitation for England-Biggs to travel to Washington, D.C., and attend the American Library Association’s “Fund Libraries” Congressional outreach gala and convention.

“I’m honored to be representing our congressional district and sharing the impact of Library Services and Technology Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding on the various institutions in our region,” England-Biggs said in an email on Thursday.

Officially called the #FundLibraries Congressional Fly-In, England-Biggs is slated to attend the event from March 8-9, in Washington, D.C.

“Those funds, administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, have helped libraries serve their communities through improved technology, services and other program support. At Keene, we received funding for a year of wi-fi hotspot service on 15 devices through the Emergency Connectivity Fund, for example,” she explained. “This is my first time attending the (event). I’m going to receive a full day of briefings and training on how to best tell our stories followed by a day of scheduled visits with different representatives.”

Spellerberg said the invitation to the event was an honor for England-Biggs, as well as a testament to her acumen as library director.

“For any employee to be recognized is an honor, and I want to say congratulations to her,” Spellerberg said. “We had a ceremony on Wednesday to raise the final beam, to see that was a special thing.”