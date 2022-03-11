Keene Memorial Library plans bingo event

Bingo will be played from 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
All ages are welcome. Prizes will be awarded.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
