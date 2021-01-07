 Skip to main content
Keene Memorial Library plans online trivia event
Keene Memorial Library plans online trivia event

Keene Library

Keene Memorial Library will be offering a live virtual trivia event geared towards adults. This will take place on Friday, Jan. 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The theme of this trivia event is “Literary Adaptations.” Questions will focus on movies or TV shows based on books and their creators.

Interested participants need to call 402-727-2694 or email library.info@fremontne.gov by Jan. 11 to register. Registration is required for safety and accessibility. Video and sound capabilities are necessary to compete in this online trivia event. Prizes and bragging rights to be earned by top competitors.

For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

