Lauritzen Gardens announces, breaks ground on new Claire M. Hubbard Plant Production Center

Lauritzen Gardens has begun an $8 million, privately-funded project that will add a 24,000 square-foot plant production facility – a key component in improving garden operations and supporting the garden’s growing plant collection, and the garden’s most significant addition since the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory opened in 2014.

At a private groundbreaking ceremony held on Thursday, it was announced that the Claire M. Hubbard Plant Production Center would be named in recognition of a lead gift given by the Claire M. Hubbard Foundation.

“Lauritzen Gardens has become such a treasured attraction and the new plant production facility is a mission-critical project to continue the growth of Omaha’s public garden,” Bruce Lauritzen, Lauritzen Gardens trustee, said in a press release. “On behalf of the trustees and board of directors, we are extremely grateful to the donors for their support of this much-needed addition that will establish the critical infrastructure the garden needs to position itself as a national leader in botanical display, education, and conservation.”

Located between the Robert H. Storz Family Rose Garden and the herb garden, on the site of the former children’s garden, the new project aims to weave the operating engine of the garden into the landscape. To support the valuable behind-the-scenes garden operations, the complex will include two collection greenhouses, two production greenhouses, one head house (which includes an expanded conservation laboratory, a state-of-the-art seed bank, support space and increased storage), a service yard for vehicles and equipment, and horticultural enhancements.

Site preparation has begun and construction of the first greenhouse is scheduled for completion in July 2022, with the remaining structures to be completed in 2022.

The Claire M. Hubbard Plant Production Center is part of the garden’s multi-phased “Play and Grow at Lauritzen Gardens” campaign. The $26 million campaign will also fund two additional projects: a 6,500 square-foot “Oasis” building and a new children’s garden.

The Oasis will be a hub of activity and guest amenities in the back half of the garden (near the horticulture complex) that will provide an education greenhouse for student tour groups to experience hands-on learning, an indoor public space for visitors to cool off, grab a snack, and use the restroom, and a lush outdoor plaza.

The 1.1 acre children’s garden will be built on the site of the garden’s current greenhouses (to the east of the festival garden). With an anticipated groundbreaking in 2022, the children’s garden will be designed for all ages and abilities, providing opportunities for creative play and both interactive and immersive experiences in nature.

