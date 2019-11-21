Poinsettias are known as the Christmas flower.
With their red and green foliage, they are widely used in Christmas floral displays in churches, homes and stores.
Just one poinsettia can brighten up a space with holiday cheer, but what about when hundreds – even thousands – are showcased together?
That scenario comes to fruition each year when Lauritzen Gardens presents its Holiday Poinsettia Show.
Beginning Saturday and continuing through Jan. 5, thousands of poinsettias bursting with rich, vibrant color will fill Lauritzen Gardens’ floral display hall.
In the center of it all will be a majestic 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree.
The magnificent tree will be surrounded by a cascade of twinkling white lights, glittering ornaments and the whistle of model garden trains.
More than 5,000 poinsettias in nearly 20 different varieties were grown for the 2019 display. Guests will see varieties of multi-hued, deep red, sparkling white and speckled poinsettias that vary in hue, texture, height and bloom time.
Varieties will be replaced as needed to provide an ever-changing display.
To help build the holiday ambiance, model garden trains will whir and whistle around dozens of miniature Omaha-area landmarks, such as the First National Tower, Woodmen Tower, Union Pacific’s headquarters, The Rose Theater and numerous Old Market buildings.
Families are invited to visit the Family Chill Zone on the festival garden patio to participate in a variety of fun, family-friendly activities. They can create a craft, watch the action at the wildlife trees, play a game, explore the igloos, paint on ice, gather around the fire and enjoy the winter weather.
Lauritzen Gardens, located at 100 Bancroft St. in Omaha, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day).
On special days throughout the holiday season, though, the garden extends its hours for Bright Nights, formerly known as Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow.
From 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 23, 24, 27 and 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14-23, 26-30, and Jan. 2-5, the Holiday Poinsettia Show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light to celebrate the beauty of the season.
The garden will glow with the holiday spirit from the twinkling trees in the birch forest, to the exotic creatures in the conservatory, and will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with unique and festive décor, and other illuminated displays.
As visitors tour the glistening indoor gardens, they also are invited to gather around the crackling fire, write letters to Santa, shop for holiday gifts in the gift shop, enjoy holiday music (on select nights), purchase a S’mores kit to roast a marshmallow, enjoy the family-friendly activities in the Family Chill Zone and more.
Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Other special events planned at Lauritzen Gardens during the Christmas season include:
Deck the HolidaysThe Lauritzen Gardens Guild’s Holiday Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 will feature David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses.
Eads will share tales and tactics of orchestrating a year-round staff and more than 1,000 volunteers to create the pageantry of the annual Tournament of Roses parade.
Tickets range from $80 to $125. Tables of eight are available. Reservations may be completed online at shop.lauritzengardens.org.
National Poinsettia DayFrom 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 12, docents will be onsite to answer questions about poinsettias and the poinsettia show itself.
The first 100 families to visit the garden will receive a free poinsettia (limit one per family) to celebrate National Poinsettia Day.
Holiday CheersHoliday Cheers – A Festive Night for Adults 21+ will be presented from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12.
Adults are invited to explore the holiday poinsettia show, play games on the patio, create a festive masterpiece on the gardens’ Lite-Brite trees, buy a S’mores kit and roast a marshmallow by the fire, and listen to live music by Tracy Skretta.
Admission is $20 and includes one drink ticket. Cash-only bars will be set with a selection of beer, cider and wine, as well as a signature cocktail available for purchase.
The café will be open for dinner service and Coneflower Creamery will be onsite with some sweet treats for sale.