The raging debate about what LGBTQ and sex education books are available in the Fremont Keene Memorial Library has yet to reach the Fremont Public Schools despite some of the same contested titles being offered at district campus libraries.

Several residents contacted the Fremont Tribune, alleging that “This Book is Gay” and other controversial LGBTQ-themed books being contested in the city’s public library are also available to students in libraries at FPS campuses.

On Monday, April 17, the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board voted unanimously to relocate “This Book is Gay” to the adult section of the city library, with board president Linda McClain calling the book, “adult content.”

The book is one of more than 100 LGBTQ titles or books in the city’s library that many local residents object to, alleging the books are, in their opinion, pornographic, obscene or contain inappropriate and possibly unscientific commentary regarding transgender issues and ideology.

Following the Monday meeting and decision by the city library board to relocate “This Book is Gay,” several residents alleged the book — and other LGBTQ+ tomes they feel are inappropriate — were available in libraries at assorted campuses within the Fremont Public School district.

In response to the tips about the books, the Tribune contacted FPS district officials to inquire about what books under the keywords “LGBT” or “LGBTQ” were available in district libraries.

The Tribune also specifically inquired about the alleged availability of “This Book is Gay,” by author Juno Dawson at any district campus.

On Thursday, April 20, district Superintendent Mark Shepard provided a list of all books the district’s library staff could locate related to LGBTQ+ themes or topics.

Shepard also said to his knowledge dating back about two years, no parents have filed official complaints about LGBTQ+ books with individual school administrators, the district or the district’s board of education to have any books or material removed or reconsidered.

Only two books have been complained about in the past several years according to district officials, with both being informal requests that were not heard by the board of education.

One was about the book “All are Welcome,” which was briefly used on an informal basis at Washington Elementary School before its use was halted; and “Anya’s Ghost” by Vera Brogsal at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

“We have only had one question raised regarding a book’s appropriateness since Jan. 15, 2023. It was at (Johnson Crossing Academic Center) and handled with the principal and parent to the satisfaction of the parent. The book in question was ‘Anya’s Ghost’ by Vera Brogsal,” Shepard wrote in an email. “The book was placed in the JCAC media collection by mistake. It was purchased for the Middle School media center. The agreed upon outcome was to move the book to the middle school media center as originally intended. The parent did not file a formal complaint.”

230 ‘LGBT’ themed books in entire district

Statistics provided by the district revealed books under the keyword category “LGBT” or “LGBTQ” were present to some degree at the district’s elementary schools, the Johnson Crossing Academic Center, the Fremont Middle School and at Fremont High School.

At the elementary school level, which includes the campuses of Bell Field, Clarmar, Grant, Howard, Linden, Milliken Park and Washington elementary schools, there are a combined total of 66,323 books or e-books available in the seven campus libraries.

In those seven elementary school libraries, according to FPS statistics, there are only two books that meet the keywords “LGBT” or LGBTQ.”

At JCAC, there are 8,928 books or e-books available in the campus library, with only six books or e-books classifying as “LGBT” or “LGBTQ” in nature or topic.

For Fremont Middle School, the district listed 13,285 books or e-books available in the school library, with 19 books described as “LGBT” or “LGBTQ.”

The Fremont High School library had the most books that fit the classification of “LGBT” or “LGBTQ,” according to the data provided by Shepard and other district officials. Of the 22,710 books or e-books at the high school, a total of 203 books or e-books qualified as “LGBT” or “LGBTQ” in content or topic.

3 very controversial books available at high school

Of those 203 books, at least one tome — “This Book is Gay” — matches books targeted by Fremont residents for removal from the city library. “This Book is Gay,” which is described as a LGBTQIA “how-to” or instructional guide, is available in the high school library only in the e-book format.

Two other books present at the high school library have sparked controversy in libraries and schools across the nation: “Flamer” by Mike Curato, and “All Boys aren’t Blue: a Memoir-Manifesto,” by George M. Johnson.

“Flamer” has drawn intense criticism in many states, and has led to protests at school board meetings and even a parent contacting the local sheriff to report the book as “pornographic” and “obscene.”

The tome by Curato is a graphic novel with cartoonish drawings, telling the story of a summer camp during which the author discovers his sexual identity.

In an interview about the book with Amazon.com, Curato explained why he wrote the graphic novel and explained in his opinion why it was important.

“Often those who are bullied don’t fit into typical social circles. Sometimes they’re loners who don’t have anyone to share their experiences with, and no one to turn to for advice or understanding,” Curato said in the interview. “Having books in which they can see themselves reminds them they have a right to exist and take up space in this world. It’s important to have a book in which you, the outsider, finally feel centered.”

The book, “All Boys aren’t Blue: a Memoir-Manifesto” has been possibly more controversial than “Flamer,” with the George M. Johnson novel coming in as the third-most challenged or banned book in the nation in 2021 according to the American Library Association.

The ALA website states the book has generated controversy; “Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, profanity, and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.”

In an October 2022 interview with National Public Radio, Johnson explained to NPR reporters Reena Advani and Rachel Treisman why he thought the book is important for youth.

“Students ... have publicly said on record that works like mine have saved their lives, works like mine have helped them name their abusers, works like mine have helped them come to terms with who they are and feel validated in the fact that there is somebody else that exists in the world like them,” Johnson said in the NPR interview. “And you want to remove that from them. I just think it’s sad.”

No official complaints in past two years

In response to the question about whether or not any parents had filed complaint forms with the district about any of the 230 books at district libraries classified as “LGBT” or “LGBTQ,” Shepard said he was not aware of any official forms being filed with the district since April 2021.

To contest a book or educational material used or available in FPS schools, parents or guardians must fill out a form obtained from the campus where the contested material is located. The form must at first also be returned to that school’s administrator.

After a complaint, according to district policy, a school’s administrative staff and the teacher using the contested material will work with the parents or guardians to determine whether or not the contested material is not used for the particular student or a wider removal or response is sought.

If that initial effort is unsuccessful, a second complaint form must be filed by the parents or guardians. Following receipt of the second complaint form, a conference between the administrator and parents is mandatory, and if that meeting does not solve the dispute, the complaint then goes to a schoolwide review committee for consideration. At this phase, district officials — including the superintendent — are told of the complaint.

Following that school-level review, if the complainant is still unsatisfied with the response, then the complaint is heard by a district-level committee who will review and make a determination on the request.

If that district level review and response does not satisfy or is disagreed with by the complainants, then the issue reverts to the six-member FPS Board of Education, which has final authority on the issue.