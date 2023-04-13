Two decisions by the director of Fremont’s Keene Memorial Library to keep the controversial LGBTQ book “This Book is Gay” on the shelves of the city library have been appealed to the library’s advisory board and will be decided on Monday, April 17.

Local business owner and grandmother Sandra Murray and her daughter, Kelley Garay, both sent emails to the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board President Linda McClain on March 13. The women asked that the library board review the book and overturn the decision to keep it in the library.

“Dear Linda, I would like to appeal the book ‘This Book is Gay’ to the Library Advisory Board,” Murray wrote in her March 13 email. “I look forward to hearing your response as to what you read in this book and whether it is appropriate for children.”

Ten minutes before she sent her email, Murray’s daughter, Kelley Garay, sent a similar email to McClain.

“Ms. McClain, upon receipt of this letter, I have decided to appeal this decision of Laura (England) Biggs,” Garay wrote in her email. “I want the whole board to read the entire contents of this book and tell me that it is appropriate for children 12-18. Consider this my letter of appeal.”

The emails requested an appeal of the two decisions by library Director Laura England-Biggs to retain the book by Juno Dawson which is widely viewed as a “how-to” guide for readers who may question their sexual identity.

Murray was the first person to file a form for material reconsideration in February seeking the total removal in physical and online formats of “This Book is Gay,” alleging the book is pornographic and allows predators to target children.

Murray’s daughter, Kelley Garay, also filed a request for reconsideration of material, and like her mother, sought the total removal of “This Book is Gay” in physical and internet formats in late February.

Both requests from Murray and Garay were denied by England-Biggs in near identical letters in early March, in which she told the two women that the book — while not for every reader — was needed for readers who may be questioning their identities.

Under library policies, patrons can file a request to have a book or material relocated within the library or totally removed from the library. Once a request is submitted, the library director is required to read or view the material requested to be removed or located, and make a decision on whether or not to keep it within 15 business days of the request.

Once the library director makes a decision, if the complainant disagrees with the decision, the person can then appeal the decision of the library director to the five-member library advisory board. The board members are then required to read or view the material in question, before placing the appeal on the agenda of a meeting where a decision is made to either accept the decision of the library director or overturn it.

The appeal of “This Book is Gay” being retained in the library is the second appeal the library advisory board will hear in 2023. On Feb. 20, the library board voted 3-1 to deny an appeal by Murray of a decision by England-Biggs to retain the book “Sex is a Funny Word” in the Keene library.

The issue of what books are available to readers in the Fremont library became an issue in late December when Murray and another of her daughters — Brianna Kindler — spoke on Dec. 27 to the Fremont City Council. Murray and Kindler decried the availability of “Sex is a Funny Word” and four LGBTQ-themed books found in the library.

The day after Murray and Kindler complained about the five books, library officials relocated “Sex is a Funny Word” and six other sexual education books from the children’s section of the library to the adult section of the library. In March, library officials admitted that they had misplaced “Sex is a Funny Word” in the children’s section, telling the Fremont City Council it should have been in the adult section.

During the course of more than three months, the issue of allegedly sexually explicit and obscene books in the library has stirred passionate debate in the community, mostly played out in meetings of the Fremont City Council.

Many in the community who support intellectual freedom and not removing books claim those who want the books removed are targeting LGBT residents in the community and improperly labeling normal sex education books “pornographic” when they are not.

Those in favor of removing books they feel are sexually explicit claim the books in question are pornographic and inappropriate to be in a taxpayer-funded, government-managed public library.

The Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 17, in the city council chambers on the second floor of the city municipal building, 400 E. Military Ave.