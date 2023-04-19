The Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board voted unanimously Monday, April 17, to relocate the controversial LGBTQ book “This Book is Gay” to the adult section of the city library.

The decision came after robust discussion of the book’s contents, which included unexpected criticism of the book from several members of the five-member library board, many of whom expressed shock at the topics discussed in the book.

Prior to the April 17 meeting, many library board members at past meetings had decried efforts to have LGBTQ-themed books removed from the city library, and alluded to those seeking the books removed as possibly being anti-LGBTQ+.

However, on Monday, each of the five library board members admitted the contents of the 200+ page LGBTQ+ “how-to” guide, “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, were not appropriate for children or minors.

The board was conducting a hearing of an appeal of Keene Library Director Laura England-Biggs decision to retain the book on shelves of the young adult section of the library, which is intended for readers ages 12 to 18 years old.

Two local woman, Sandra Murray and her daughter, Kelley Garay, had both filed requests for reconsideration of material complaints with the library, seeking the total removal of “This Book is Gay” from the library in physical form and online.

Their requests were both rejected by England-Biggs, decisions which both women appealed to the library’s advisory board.

Linda McClain, president of the Keene advisory board, said the book had been distributed to all five library board members who had read it before Monday’s meeting. Like other board members, McClain expressed surprise at the content of the book.

“I have really struggled with this (book appeal) personally. We are a public library. But, I am also a grandmother,” McClain said, noting one of her granddaughters was about to celebrate her 12th birthday. “I’ve definitely struggled with this. It goes beyond where babies come from. I do believe this is adult content.”

Before McClain’s comments on the book, board member LeAnn Rathke asked that a printed out packet of pages from the book be entered into the meeting record and given to the four other board members. Rathke then stated she would read passages from the book without being obscene.

Citing her religious belief of following the “Biblical World View” philosophy, Rathke said she did not agree with some of the gender ideology in the book. She said she is a firm opponent of bullying, but added she has a duty to follow Jesus’ teachings and also protect children.

Rathke then proceeded to cite examples from numerous chapters of the book in explaining her objections. Among her complaints were sections of the book describing how to use sex “hook-up” apps, how to have sexual orgies with others — at times inside public saunas; and explicit explanations of how to engage in numerous sex acts.

“I felt that these were problematic chapters. I do have other quotes (from the book) I found problematic to children,” Rathke said.

Fellow board member Amanda Moenning said she agreed with some of what Rathke said, noting that the book, “made me uncomfortable,” but adding that if patrons did not like the book, “don’t check it out.”

“I would not read the book myself, and I wouldn’t show my kids that book,” Moenning said. “Then again, we have to think about all people.”

McClain then suggested a compromise to the request of banning the book: relocating it.

“I am against banning the book entirely. I do feel this content is very mature. I want to talk about moving it to the adult section,” McClain said. “I do believe this is adult content. (If it is moved) maybe some 12-year-old won’t pick this up and learn about things they shouldn’t learn about.”

Other board members also expressed their concerns about the book, including Becky Pence and Ryan Fiala, who was not present at the Feb. 20 library board meeting during an appeal of a decision to retain “Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg in the Keene library.

“I agree with Linda,” Pence said before making the motion to relocate the book to the adult section.

Fiala also agreed, saying, “I feel that would be the appropriate way to do it.”

The board then voted 5-0 to relocate the book to the adult section of the library, which means that any patron aged 17 or younger would not be able to look at it without the permission of a parent or guardian.

Book’s opponents celebrate partial victory

The meeting was attended by about 30 residents, most of whom were in favor of having the book removed from the library altogether. The feeling among many was a partial victory in getting the book away from young children.

Among those in attendance were Murray and her daughter, Garay, who had both sought to have “This Book is Gay” removed from the library.

Murray said the relocation of the controversial book was better than keeping the book available to children, but she still is upset at what she alleged was a lack of transparency from the library and administrators.

“I appreciate the compromise, but at the same time, there is a lot of lack of transparency at this library. I was prepared to get up and talk about some of the things they are lying about,” Murray said. “(England-Biggs) said on TV last night she would like to meet with parents one on one. I invited Laura to have coffee with me and talk to me with one of her library board members, and she refused.”

The Tribune contacted England-Biggs on Tuesday seeking a response to Murray’s allegations from Monday.

England-Biggs rebutted claims she had lied.

“Ms. Murray’s characterization of what I said on KETV is inaccurate,” England-Biggs stated in an email.

Murray also reiterated allegations made by former city council member Brad Yerger at three meetings of the council in recent months, alleging the library is violating the federal Children’s Internet Protection Act, also known as CIPA.

“(The) city council requires this library to be in compliance with the CIPA. (Laura England-Biggs) got up at the last council meeting and said, ‘Oh my bad, I forgot to the last time.’ We looked the records, and they haven’t been in compliance since 2012,” Murray added. “The city council will not take a stand. There are only two people on there that will take a stand, the rest of them will just go along and they won’t hold them accountable for any of the stuff, like not being in compliance with the state. What they are doing is unlawful by state and federal law. The city is going right along with them, it is a big problem.”