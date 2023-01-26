Library director decides to keep sex ed book

Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.

The youth sexual education book “Sex is a Funny Word” will be remaining in the Keene Memorial Library for now after library director Laura England-Biggs rejected a request from local grandmother Sandra Murray to ban the book altogether.

In response to a public records request from the Fremont Tribune to the City of Fremont, the letter of determination on the request to remove the book was provided to the Tribune on Jan. 25. The decision by England-Biggs was made on Monday, Jan. 16, however she declined to reveal her determination per the advice of city attorneys.

On Jan. 17, England-Biggs sent a two-page letter to Murray, the local grandmother who complained about the presence of the book at the city library during a Dec. 27 Fremont City Council meeting. Within days of those comments, Murray – who owns downtown clothing store Fia + Belle – filed an official complaint seeking the book’s total removal from Keene Memorial Library.

“Having looked at professional reviews and taken the time to read ‘Sex is a Funny Word’ several times, it is my finding that this title is appropriate for inclusion in our collection and remain on shelves,” England-Biggs wrote to Murray in the letter. “As you know, this title has been relocated from the children’s nonfiction section to the adult nonfiction section. Our children’s librarian has ordered materials on abstinence as you suggested in your request. Those items should be on the new book display shelves by the end of March 2023.”

Aside from “Sex is a Funny Word,” Murray and her daughter also decried the presence of four LGBTQ+-themed books in the library, although she did not file a complaint seeking the removal of those books. In subsequent interviews, Murray said she and others have discovered a total of 86 LGBTQ+-themed books in the library that she does not believe should be available.

Murray said in a telephone interview on Wednesday, Jan. 25, she is disappointed in the decision to keep “Sex is a Funny Word” and plans to appeal England-Biggs’ determination to the city library advisory board.

“I expected that to be the decision. I am going to appeal it. I am not censoring anyone. If anyone wants these books, they can go online or buy them somewhere else. That is an adult subject. I just don’t think the library should sexualize kids,” Murray said. “Also, I am not trying to be hateful to the LGBTQ community. I just feel that it is an adult issue. The library wants to sexualize children, not the LGBTQ community. I do not hate the LGBTQ community, I just don’t think (the books) should be in the library.”

In her determination, England-Biggs cited four professional literary reviews of “Sex is a Funny Word” from Quill & Quire, Best Book Selection 2015; a starred review from School Library Journal; another starred review from Publisher’s Weekly; and a review from Common Sense Media.

Murray appeared at the Fremont City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to decry the book and what she felt was inappropriate and extremely explicit sexual content that she feels in not acceptable for children. She also complained about four LGBTQIA-themed books, but she did not file any forms contesting those books place at the library.

The book in question, “Sex is a Funny Word,” has been available at the library since 2019, England-Biggs said. The book is a frank approach to sex education and body issues focused on children ages 7 to 10 years old, according to its description on Amazon.com. It has been checked out for use either in the library or for take-home use nine different times.

The book has several dozen pages of graphic and explicit cartoon drawings of both male and female genitalia, breasts and anuses. Some of the images of penises include erections, and there is a graphic section describing the clitoris and how it can also become erect.

In addition to those images and wording, there are descriptions and explanations of masturbation and how children can touch their genitals, breasts and anuses to make them feel, “warm and tingly.”

In her comments on Dec, 27, Murray showed council members a packet of photocopied pages from the book with many of the images she felt were inappropriate.

“I’d like to address sexually explicit books that are in the Fremont Public Library. You will find graphic descriptions of explicit sex acts as well as pictures of erect adult penises and other genitalia,” Murray said on Dec. 27 to council members. “We have to remove these books from our public library.”

Following her complaints, city leaders — including Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Administrator Jody Sanders and Kenne Memorial Library Board President Linda McClain — met with England-Biggs on Dec. 28 and the four came to a mutual decision to move the book, and six other common sex education tomes, from the children’s section to the adult section of the library.

If Murray officially disputes the decision by England-Biggs to retain the book, she can appeal the decision to the library’s five-person advisory board. To do so, Murray is required by city and library policy to file any appeal to the board within 10 business days of receipt of the determination letter.

Murray said on Jan. 25 that she intends to file her appeal within days. She also said she disagrees with the policy on contested materials that any decision by the library board on appeals is final.

In the final paragraphs of her letter to Murray, England-Biggs cited the Keene Memorial Library policy regarding censorship.

“The Keene Memorial Library believes that censorship is an individual matter and declares that while anyone is free to reject for oneself materials which do not meet with the individual’s approval, one cannot exercise this right of censorship to restrict the freedom of others,” library policy states. “The Keene Memorial Library supports the right of each family to decide which items are appropriate for use by its children. Responsibility for a child’s use of library materials lies with his or her parent or guardian.”

The next meeting of the city’s library advisory board is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20. If Murray files an appeal, the library board is required to read the book in question and then would place an item about the appeal on a meeting agenda. Then, the board would discuss the appeal and vote on whether to keep the book or remove it. Any library board decision is final.