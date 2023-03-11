Editor’s note: This story contains words that may offend some readers.

“This Book is Gay” is staying on library shelves in Fremont.

A request to totally remove the LGBTQ-themed book “This Book is Gay,” by local business owner Sandra Murray has been rejected by Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs, who cited the book’s value to youth “questioning their identity” in keeping the tome on library shelves.

In a letter to Murray dated March 3, England-Biggs lists several positive book reviews of the popular LGBTQ “how-to” guide written by Juno Dawson from the website “BookList,” “The Guardian” newspaper and High Tide Publications.

England-Biggs also noted that though not everyone may agree with the book’s contents, it had value to others. She also refuted claims made by Murray in her complaint form that the book was, “grossly obscene and therefore harmful to minors” as well as labeling it “pornographic.”

“While these are your perceptions, the library would not be able to purchase any materials that rise to the level of defined obscenity or pornography through our book vendors,” England-Biggs wrote. “It is my conclusion that ‘This Book is Gay,’ while not for every reader, is appropriate for some teens (and) young adults who may be questioning their identity and wondering if they are alone in the world. As such, the book will remain in our (young adult) print collection.”

According to reviews, “This Book is Gay” is a popular book for youth and others who may question their sexual or gender identities. Described by several literary websites as a “how-to” guide to LGBTQ issues, the book has numerous sections with very explicit descriptions of a wide range of sexual behaviors and acts typically performed by people who identify as LGBTQ as well as heterosexual.

The book was recently reported on by FOX News as well as used in a press conference by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In each instance, the book was labeled as “pornography” by commentators and DeSantis. It has been challenged in dozens of communities across the nation.

In addition to informing Murray the book would remain in the library in physical form, England-Biggs also wrote that if Murray or others were concerned about the book being available online via the library’s web service, called “OverDrive,” then she could utilize parental controls on the site to prohibit youth from accessing some materials. England-Biggs also sent Murray a pamphlet on how to use parental controls.

Because the website “OverDrive” is a state-controlled site, England-Biggs told Murray that if she wanted “This Book is Gay” removed from the website, she would need to file a request for reconsideration or removal through a state website. That review committee, she noted, has 10 weeks to respond to complaints.

Attempts to contact Murray via email and telephone were unsuccessful. She previously sought to have the book “Sex is a Funny Word,” banned from the library, however that request was rejected by both England-Biggs as well as the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board.

Despite decision, book will be reviewed again

The rejection of Murray’s request has not ended the scrutiny on “This Book is Gay,” though.

Murray’s daughter — Kelley Garay — filed her own request for the removal of “This Book is Gay” in late February.

Although England-Biggs has already reviewed the book and decided to keep it in the library, she said she will be required to review the book again and reply in another decision to Garay.

“The library will review each request and respond accordingly,” England-Biggs said on March 6 in response to a question from the Tribune about whether or not she must review duplicative requests for book removals.

Dated Feb. 28, Garay’s complaint seeks the removal of “This Book is Gay” in both physical form and e-form. In her complaint to library officials, Garay stated the book is “contested all over the country” and is “morally bankrupt.”

Garay wrote that in her opinion the book was, “obscene and unfit for a minor.”

“I read the entire thing. It is an embarrassment to our community. I can’t believe a ‘library expert’ would knowingly choose books like this in a conservative, rural town,” Garay wrote in her Feb. 28 complaint form. “(The book) tells children how to join sex apps and have gay sex parties. (It) tells children — a 12-17 year old is a minor — to have anal sex. (It) makes unfounded statements about other religions and demeans their beliefs.”

Garay also filed on Feb. 24 a request for removal of the transgender novel “Melissa,” which is a tale about a transgender youth and their challenges in life.

Under Keene Memorial Library policies, Garay’s complaints will be heard by the library director, who has 15 business days to read, review and make a determination on the request. If the determination is contested by the complainant, that person can appeal the library director’s decision to the library advisory board.