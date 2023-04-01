The status of the Keene Memorial Library’s adherence to the federal Children’s Internet Protection Act was vigorously debated at the Tuesday, March 28, meeting of the Fremont City Council.

Former council member Brad Yerger brought up the issue on Tuesday for the third time in the past two months, alleging that the library does not comply with CIPA requirements.

Library Director Laura England-Biggs responded to the allegations during the March 28 meeting, stating that the library does meet the requirements for CIPA certification, but noting she’s never filed the required two-page checklist document attesting to compliance.

Yerger opened his comments on the issue by expanding on his prior questions and concerns about about CIPA he has raised in several other council meetings to a lesser extent.

The federal law, he noted, mandates libraries and schools that receive funds from the federal government meet certain standards of protecting children and minors from accessing obscene content and pornography online.

His first comments about the issue on March 28 were in the pre-meeting public comment period, during which he detailed CIPA requirements and standards in regard to obscenity and pornography. Yerger also stated the city’s Municipal Code mandated the Keene library comply with CIPA.

“(Local parents) have pleaded for the library board and this council to protect children. Does the library board need to properly understand state and federal law? Our library is required to certify with CIPA,” Yerger stated in public comment. “You are all accountable.”

As the meeting progressed, debate over the library’s books, materials and internet access came up for discussion when Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem pulled an item off the consent agenda regarding statistics on books dealing with LGBTQ, sexual education and Christianity.

As that debate raged, Council President Mark Jensen — who has adamantly defended keeping the controversial books in the library — asked England-Biggs if the library is CIPA compliant.

England-Biggs said, “absolutely,” before admitting there was no paperwork to prove the certification.

“It is an oversight on the report …. I fall on my sword,” England-Biggs said.

That admission led Yerger to speak again on this issue, telling the council and attendees that he had made public records requests for documentation of the library’s CIPA compliance, but was told by city attorneys that no documents exist related to the issue.

“I’m dumbfounded by (England-Biggs’) statement, because I submitted a public records request for the certifications and I did not get them,” Yerger said. “I asked for proof and got nothing.”

Yerger said in his opinion, some of the controversial books being sought to be removed from the city library qualify as obscene and pornographic and because they are available in online formats of the Libby App and OverDrive database, they possibly violate CIPA.

FCC website explains CIPA details

According to a lengthy description of the law on the Federal Communications Commission website, CIPA, “was enacted by Congress in 2000 to address concerns about children’s access to obscene or harmful content over the Internet.”

“CIPA imposes certain requirements on schools or libraries that receive discounts for Internet access or internal connections through the E-rate program — a program that makes certain communications services and products more affordable for eligible schools and libraries,” officials state on the website. “In early 2001, the FCC issued rules implementing CIPA and provided updates to those rules in 2011. Schools and libraries subject to CIPA may not receive the discounts offered by the E-rate program unless they certify that they have an Internet safety policy that includes technology protection measures.

The website lists the assorted “protection measures” that libraries need, measures that, “must block or filter Internet access to pictures that are: obscene; child pornography; or harmful to minors.”

The law applies to computers in schools and libraries that are accessible by minors age 17 or younger.

“Before adopting this Internet safety policy, schools and libraries must provide reasonable notice and hold at least one public hearing or meeting to address the proposal,” officials state in the description.

For schools subject to CIPA, officials note that there are two extra certification requirements not required in libraries: that school internet safety policies, “must include monitoring the online activities of minors;” and, “as required by the Protecting Children in the 21st Century Act, they must provide for educating minors about appropriate online behavior, including interacting with other individuals on social networking websites and in chat rooms, and cyberbullying awareness and response.”

Schools and libraries subject to CIPA are required to adopt and implement an Internet safety policy addressing:

Access by minors to inappropriate matter on the Internet;

The safety and security of minors when using electronic mail, chat rooms and other forms of direct electronic communications;

Unauthorized access, including so-called “hacking,” and other unlawful activities by minors online;

Unauthorized disclosure, use, and dissemination of personal information regarding minors; and

Measures restricting minors’ access to materials harmful to them.

Schools and libraries must certify they are in compliance with CIPA before they can receive E-rate funding.

The Fremont Tribune has made a public records request seeking documentation of the city’s required public hearing on CIPA regulations at the library as well as forms related to the CIPA certification.