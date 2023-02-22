As a group of local moms and grandmothers continued to complain over the past six weeks about sexual education and LGBTQ-themed books in the Keene Memorial Library, another local mother on the other side of the issue felt she needed to take a more active role in supporting diversity and intellectual freedom.

Melissa Mostek, a Fremont mother of several teen daughters, repeatedly took to a local Facebook group – Fremont Nebraska Discussions – to defend Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs, advocate for what she says are needed sex education and LGBTQ-themed books and stand up for free speech.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Mostek was at the Fremont Municipal Building with her two daughters, toting signs supporting the library and diverse books while standing outside. The group later went into the meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board, which voted 3-1 to keep a controversial sex education book on library shelves. Mostek rallied other library supporters online to come to the meeting and stick up for their beloved institution and its staff.

In an interview with the Tribune, Mostek said while she respects everyone’s right to protest books, she found efforts to ban and remove “Sex is a Funny Word” and “This Book is Gay” from the city library, “disappointing.”

“What I believe is there is a small group being pretty noisy, and they have an agenda against a particular community and they want the materials available to a particular community in the library removed. I do not agree with that,” Mostek said. “I believe it is censorship. I believe it is infringing on the rights of others to have access to information pertinent to them.”

On Tuesday, England-Biggs said she was grateful for the support of supporters like Mostek.

“I was greatly encouraged by the number of library supporters in the audience last night. It can be scary to stand up for what you believe in, such as the principles of intellectual freedom and an individual’s right to choose materials for themselves,” England-Biggs said in an email. “I thank each person who attended to support the library or spoke words of encouragement behind the scenes. It means more than you can imagine.”

Mostek said Sandra Murray, the local grandmother and downtown business owner who has filed official removal requests for two books at the city library, has – in her opinion – an agenda that is allegedly not LGBTQ+ friendly. Murray has said in prior interviews with the Tribune she’s identified 87 LGBTQ+-themed books in the Keene library she feels need to be removed.

“She has 87 books she has spent lots and lots of time researching. She is targeting those books specifically,” Mostek added. “’Sex is a Funny Word’ is just the first she has brought to the attention of everyone. But, now it is ‘This Book is Gay,’ which is one of the major ones. That is a book that is geared toward young adults. The age of consent in Nebraska is 16, and that is what this book is geared toward. Kids need access to this information. They may have heterosexual parents, and they need resources if they have questions.”

Sandra Murray has denied being anti-LGBT in multiple interviews with the Tribune, as well as in public comments at meetings of the Fremont City Council.

Mostek also decried some of the words and language used by Sandra Murray and her supporters, including allegations of “grooming” and likening the books she objects to as pornography and even pedophilia.

“I believe it is harmful. I believe it is absurd,” Mostek said of the words and phrases used by book removal advocates. “Sex education actually informs children of what is appropriate and what is not appropriate. So many kids do not understand what is happening to them when they are being touched inappropriately, and when they are victims of sexual assault or inappropriate touching. They are told to not say anything, don’t tell anyone. They are confused. Where, if they are educated on these topics, they can say, ‘I know this is wrong. I need to tell someone.’”

As for the Keene Memorial Library, Mostek said she believes it is a valuable public venue for learning and education for all residents of all diverse backgrounds and beliefs. She said while some patrons may object to content in the library, that does not mean those people can control what others want in regard to content or books.

“(It is) Freedom of speech; it is a public library. There is always going to be materials certain people find offensive. That is totally OK. However, you don’t impose that on other people and demand it be removed because you don’t like it,” she added. “You don’t demand these items be removed from the library. We want to have a community that is supportive and inclusive. This is targeting a certain community and it is wrong.”