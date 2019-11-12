Keene Memorial Library, in partnership with Humanities Nebraska, will host author Joe Starita at 2 p.m. Nov. 23. November is Native American Heritage Month.
This is an opportunity for the community to hear Starita’s presentation about his book, “A Warrior of the People.” The book is about Susan La Flesche, America’s first Native American female doctor.
The audience will learn about the life of this woman, the barriers she overcame to become successful in medicine despite gender and racial inequities, and her impact on the field and our society. The author will also be available to answer questions about his writing and the topic of Native American history.
The program is recommended for adults who want to learn more about La Flesche, Starita, Native American culture and American history. Events at Keene Memorial Library are free of charge and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
For questions regarding this event, contact Elisa Cruz at 402-727-2694.