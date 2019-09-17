Keene Memorial Library, in cooperation with Humanities Nebraska, will be hosting a program at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 about the women and their impactful roles throughout our country’s history.
The program is called “Aprons, Hats, Skirts, and Flirts: Women-Their Range of Status During the Western Movement,” and is put on by sisters, Teresa Kay Orr and Marci Broyhill.
The Aprons event “acknowledges the range of historical and cultural roles women shouldered while bearing and caring for children during the Western movement.” The speakers use music, narrative verse, props and visual elements to discuss and educate about the topic.
The speakers will present a 60-minute program and will be available for questions following their presentation. The event is free and open to the public with refreshments provided.
For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.