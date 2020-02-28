Library to host Nebraska state poet

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Friends of Keene Memorial Library as part of the HN Speakers Bureau. This poetry event is an opportunity to hear Mason’s poetry as well as learn about his creative process and support Nebraska authors.

Mason is the Nebraska State Poet and executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. He runs poetry programming for the State Department, working in Nepal, Romania, Botswana and Belarus. Mason is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize for his poem, “Notes For My Daughter Against Chasing Storms,” and his work can be found in numerous magazines and anthologies, including Ted Kooser’s “American Life in Poetry.” The author of “Things We Don’t Know We Don’t Know” (The Backwaters Press, 2006) and “The Baby That Ate Cincinnati” (Stephen F. Austin University Press, 2013), Mason is based out of Omaha with his wife, the poet Sarah McKinstry-Brown, and daughters Sophia and Lucia.