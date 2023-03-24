A request to remove the transgender children’s book “Melissa” from the Keene Memorial Library has been denied, the third rejection of a book removal request since January by Library Director Laura England-Biggs.

The request to remove the book “Melissa” was made on Feb. 24 by local mother Kelley Garay — who is the daughter of book removal advocate Sandra Murray. The request sought the removal of the book from hard copy and digital access.

Garay and Murray have been active in protesting sexually explicit books that deal with sexual education or LGBTQ issues, stating that the content is too graphic for young children and does not belong in the city’s taxpayer-funded library.

In response to an email seeking comment, Garay said she will be taking her children to other regional libraries instead of the Keene Memorial Library.

“The Fremont director and board of directors are merely proving they have an agenda to sexualize the children of our city with their continued choice of highly contested ‘children’s literature,’” Garay wrote. “I, for one, will take my children to another library without a radical agenda. I’d rather pay to go to another library than expose my children to the Fremont radical left library’s collection.”

Garay also said staff at other regional libraries have assured her the controversial books in the Keene library are not on shelves in those libraries.

“The libraries of Wahoo, West Point and Hooper have reached out and offered that we use their libraries and told us that they would never carry these highly contested sexual children’s titles,” Garay added.

In her request to have the book removed Garay described the book’s contents as, “contains alternate gender ideologies.” She also wrote that the book did not contain positive material or information to, “anyone who is sane.”

“(‘Melissa’) does not belong in the children’s library. All of it is a problem. This book aims to confuse children with gender dysmorphic themes,” Garay wrote in her complaint. “This is confusing to children’s developing mind and seeks to plant seeds of doubt about biological gender.”

According to a description on Amazon.com, “Melissa” is a 224-page book for readers ages 7-12 years old. It deals with gender identity of the main character, Melissa, and the person’s challenges with their identity.

“When people look at Melissa, they think they see a boy named George. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl,” the online book description states. “Melissa thinks she’ll have to keep this a secret forever. Then her teacher announces that their class play is going to be ‘Charlotte’s Web.’ Melissa really, really, REALLY wants to play Charlotte. But the teacher says she can’t even try out for the part ... because she’s a boy.”

On March 23, in response to a public records request by the Tribune, city and library officials released the decision letter sent to Garay by England-Biggs.

England-Biggs used the same format that she did in a rejection letter sent to Garay’s mother for the book removal request for, “This Book is Gay.”

Dated March 20, England-Biggs detailed the Keene library position on censorship; included the American Library Association’s statement on censorship; listed awards the book had received and then copied portions of numerous book reviews for “Melissa.”

England-Biggs then copied several paragraphs from her letter to Murray, merely replacing the book title with “Melissa” and making a few small changes to the wording.

“It’s my conclusion that ‘Melissa,’ while not for every reader, is appropriate for some younger readers who may be questioning their identity and wondering if they are alone in the world,” England-Biggs wrote. “As such, the book will remain in our Juvenile Fiction print collection.”

Garay has made the two most recent book removal requests to the Keene Memorial Library, also seeking to have the book, “This Book is Gay” fully removed from the library.

A decision on that request had not been made by England-Biggs as of March 23. England-Biggs already had decided to keep the book after Garay’s mother filed a request to have it removed in February.

Garay, who helped organized a Feb. 20 protest at a meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board with a group of people who favor removing sexually explicit books, filed the two requests on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28 to have both books totally removed from the library.

Along with her mother, the pair are the only residents to have filed an official book removal request with the library since late December when the issue first arose at a city council meeting.

Since 2020, only five requests to remove a book have been filed with the library, the other being in 2021, and made by library board member LeAnn Rathke.

Under library policies, if a book reconsideration or removal request is rejected, the complainant has 10 business days to file an appeal of the decision to the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board.