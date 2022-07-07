 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Location changes for middle school pool party

Ronin Pool

Swimmers enjoy Ronin Pool in Fremont.

 Fremont Tribune files

The middle school pool party scheduled from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, has been moved to Ronin Pool, 17th Street and Somers Avenue, in Fremont.

This event is for students who have completed fourth through eighth grades. This is a lock-in event, meaning students cannot leave without a parent.

Admission is $3.

