Magic shows will be performed Monday in Fremont

Jeff Quinn will be presenting magic shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
The magic shows are part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.
All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
