 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Magic shows will be performed Monday in Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
Magician Jeff Quinn

Magician Jeff Quinn will be performing magic shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Fremont City Auditorium. All ages are welcome and admission is free. 

 Courtesy

Jeff Quinn will be presenting magic shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The magic shows are part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

All ages are welcome. Admission is free.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Library board approves policies

Library board approves policies

When you go to Fremont’s library, staff can help you find a website or a computer program, but they can’t type your personal information into …

Watch Now: Related Video

Five juiciest details from the 'Barbie' live action movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News