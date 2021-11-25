 Skip to main content
Magician plans several performances at Mahoney State Park

Mahoney State Park was built to offer year-round activity.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Family-friendly Omaha magician Ryan Chandler will be performing at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park on Saturday, Nov. 27, for the first of several dates.

Chandler, who has appeared on television with magicians Penn and Teller, will perform at 3 p.m. at Kountze Memorial Theater.

Other performances will be 3 p.m. Dec. 18; 5 p.m. Jan. 1; 3 p.m. Feb. 12; 3 p.m. March 12; 7 p.m. April 1; and 3 p.m. May 1.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for ages 12 and under. Reserve tickets by calling 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. Present your ticket at Mahoney’s The View Restaurant the same day as the performance for a 10% discount on an entrée.

