Meet Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's two baby elephants

Two of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s latest additions are ready to meet the public.

The zoo welcomed Eugenia and Sonny, the first two African Elephant calves born at the zoo, in January. Now everyone has the chance to see the youngsters in person.

The zoo is opening the Elephant Family Quarters from 10:15 to 1:15 p.m. each day.

Visitors can reserve a timed ticket to see both elephant calves with the herd in the Elephant Family Quarters by visiting OmahaZoo.com/Hours-and-Admission.

Forty tickets will be available in 15-minute increments (10:15, 10:30, 10:45 a.m., etc.) and the maximum reservations per individual is six tickets.

Tickets for the timed reservations become available online at noon the day before, and there is no additional charge for these tickets.

Guests are asked to stay no longer than their 15-minute reservation and exit the Elephant Family Quarters before the next reservation time.

Eugenia was the first elephant born in the zoo’s 127-year history and was born on Jan. 7.

Kiki, 18, is her mother and Callee, 21, who joined Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in 2019, is her father.

Eugenia weighed 200 pounds as of Feb. 9.

“Eugenia has found her spunk and loves leading the bigger girls for our daily shifting instead of just staying under Mom,” Becca Wyatt, lead elephant keeper, said in a news release.

“She also had her first adventure to the outdoors in an off-exhibit area, which has been properly calf proofed.”

Sonny was the second African elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Jan. 30. He was born to mother Claire, 13, and father Callee.

Sonny’s first weight on Feb. 4 was 202 pounds and his second weight on Feb. 9 was 210 pounds.

“Sonny has done an excellent job nursing. He, too, is just now finding his footing and learning how to move about with Mom,” Wyatt said. “Yesterday was a beautiful day so we opted to get Claire and Sonny outside to an off-exhibit area also. Sonny found he quite enjoyed smashing his face into the fresh sand pile in the warmth of the sun.”

The zoo is looking forward to showing off its elephant calves.

“I am so excited to announce the reopening of the Elephant Family Quarters and officially invite guests to meet Eugenia and Sonny,” Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said. “Timed ticketing will allow visitors a chance to see the calves, while also allowing the elephant crew time to work with the herd regarding their routine and social dynamics. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we put the care of our animals first.”

Pate reminds visitors that because all of the zoo’s animals roam their habitats freely, they may or may not see a specific animal on a visit to the zoo.

It’s possible guests may see the calves in the exhibit area closest to the Elephant Family Quarters building, Sarah Armstrong, elephant manager, said.

“This is very weather dependent and would most likely occur in the afternoon,” Armstrong said.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is located at 3701 S. 10th St. Guests can enter the zoo from the south via 13th Street or from the north by utilizing the Martha Street exit. Parking is free.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Buildings will stay open until 5 p.m.

The Lied Jungle closes at 3 p.m.

Winter zoo admission prices, through Feb. 29, are: $17.95 for adults (ages 12 and over); $16.95 for seniors (65 and over) and military adults (12 and over); $11.95 for children (ages 3-11); $10.95 for a military child (ages 3-11); and free for children 2 and under.

An Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium membership or paid zoo admission are required to reserve a timed ticket to visit Eugenia and Sonny.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.