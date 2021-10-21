Memory Lane Café announces changes to schedule

Memory Lane Café, which is held inside the Lighthouse at 84 W. Sixth St. in Fremont, has a new time and date.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 7, the café will be open the first Sunday of each month from 2-4 p.m. The café will continue to have live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, and food and drinks.

Memory Lane Café is designed for seniors and their families. There is no cost to attend.

There will not be a café on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.