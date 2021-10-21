 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Memory Lane Café announces changes to schedule

  • 0
Local News

Memory Lane Café, which is held inside the Lighthouse at 84 W. Sixth St. in Fremont, has a new time and date.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 7, the café will be open the first Sunday of each month from 2-4 p.m. The café will continue to have live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, and food and drinks.

Memory Lane Café is designed for seniors and their families. There is no cost to attend.

There will not be a café on Sunday, Oct. 24.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton, Eric Church and more to perform at CMA Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News