Midland University to host Star of Bethlehem presentation

Midland University Lueninghoener Planetarium

 Courtesy

A longtime holiday tradition is returning to Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium on Friday, Dec. 17, with the presentation of the Star of Bethlehem.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. and is free of charge. Seating is limited to 70 people and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Produced by the Eugenides Foundation of Athens, Greece, “The Star of Bethlehem” takes viewers back more than 2,000 years ago to the little town of Bethlehem to investigate what was the “star” that guided the Wise Men to the birthplace of Jesus. It presents historical and scientific facts in order to unravel the mystery in a special audiovisual show.

Accompanied by the best-known music of the season, the narration guides the audience through the various historical and astronomical information of the Christmas story, along with facts about our calendar.

The Star of Bethlehem presentation will last about 45 minutes and will include a brief history of the Lueninghoener Planetarium.

The Lueninghoener Planetarium is located in the Swanson Hall of Science, 798 N. Irving Ave.

