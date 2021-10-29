Morrill Hall to celebrate birthday with free admission and activities

Free admission, selfies with Archie, planetarium shows and a scavenger hunt are just some of the activities planned at the University of Nebraska State Museum’s 150th birthday party on Nov. 4. The museum is continuing its birthday year celebration as part of the university’s Nebraska Research Days.

Events are planned at Morrill Hall from 2 to 5 p.m., with free admission during those hours. Cookies and other refreshments will be served.

Activities will include:

A road trip through time scavenger hunt, with prize winners announced at the top of the hour from 3 to 5 p.m.

Selfies with Archie. Share your shots on social media to be entered in a drawing for free admission and museum store and birthday party discounts.

Reopening of the Mueller Planetarium, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic, with family-friendly shows (ages 3 and up) at 2:30 and 4 p.m.

The newest exhibition, “Hidden Prairie: Exploring Life in One Square Meter,” which opened Oct. 16. The exhibition allows visitors to explore the biodiversity that exists on the prairie through all seasons.

Visible Lab “Meet a Scientist,” which will allow guests to watch the preparation of scientific specimens and ask questions about why research collections matter.

