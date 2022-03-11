 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Movie day set for March 16 at library

  • Updated
Local News

A movie day will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown.

Everyone attending is encouraged to bring blankets/pillows. Popcorn will be provided.

