Movie day set for March 16 at library

A movie day will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown.
Everyone attending is encouraged to bring blankets/pillows. Popcorn will be provided.
