Film series will feature screening of 'Superman'

View of Empress Theater

This is a view of the Empress Theater building looking toward the southwest. The building is on Main Street in downtown Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

The Digg Site’s 2022 Film Series will feature a one-night only screening of “Superman” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall.

Cost is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

