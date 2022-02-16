 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Film series will feature screening of 'The Notebook'

The Digg Site’s 2022 Film Series will feature a one-night only screening of “The Notebook” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall.

Cost is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Art House Cinema renovation project.

