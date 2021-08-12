Kavan: Absurd 'Suicide Squad' a crowd pleaser

In a twisted sense of irony, it’s up to some of the world’s most vile and corrupt criminals to save the world from utter destruction led by a dangerous Starro. The Suicide Squad must work together, follwing Waller’s orders, to monitor the situation at Corto Maltese and shoot to kill if necessary. As long as they don’t kill each other first.

It might seem beyond obvious that a film with a talking shark, a guy that shoots polka-dots at people and a girl whose superpower involves gathering an army of rats to prey on enemies, is a strange film. But even with all that being said, “The Suicide Squad” is an extremely unique film.

I suppose what it comes down to is either being disgusted at the foolishness, or embracing every eccentric and gory scene that the film has an endless amount to offer.

Much like Gunn’s “Guardians” films, each member of the Suicide Squad gets an equal amount of time to shine. This is a major improvement in comparison to the 2016 film, when the entirety of the film revolved unapologetically around Harley Quinn and Deadshot.